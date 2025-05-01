Honda Dirt Bikes: Which Model Is The Fastest & How Much Does It Cost?

Honda Motors sells a variety of dirt bikes in the United States through its Powersports division. If we consider Honda's dual-sport motorcycles among its dirt bike models, the crown for the fastest goes to the Honda XR650L with a top speed of 91 mph. However, the Honda CRF450RL, with its 90 mph top speed, nearly matches the XR650L and is a more capable dirt bike. The decision between them rests on your preferred adventure style and budget. As mentioned, the CRF450RL is a mere 1 mph slower, but more capable than the XR650L after leaving the paved road behind.

However, the 2025 Honda CRF450RL carries a $10,099 MSRP, significantly higher than the street-biased 2025 XR650L –priced at $6,999. While we're not here to compare Honda's top-tier dual-sport motorcycles, it's important to point out some differences that factor into which Honda dirt bike is the fastest. Since the CRF450RL and XR650L are so close in top speed, acceleration could be the deciding factor. Reliable acceleration tests aren't available, though.

The XR650L has the larger displacement engine with its 644cc air-cooled four-stroke single-cylinder delivering 34.1 horsepower and 31.4 lb-ft of torque as tested by Dirt Rider using a 2023 model. However, the 2023 CRF450RL, with its liquid-cooled 450cc single-cylinder, has more horsepower but less torque — 38.0 hp and 27.8 lb-ft — according to another Dirt Rider dyno test. While the CRF450RL is nearly 60 pounds lighter, the XR650L produces nearly as much torque from the first blip of the throttle at 6,400 rpm.

