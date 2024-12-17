How Fast Is The Honda XR650L? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times
The Honda XR650L, recognized as one of the best dual sport motorcycles for expert riders, first debuted in 1993 and has remained largely unchanged ever since. While one might consider a motorcycle design coming up on its 32nd year to be obsolete, Byron Wilson, from Motorcyclist, went so far as to call the XR650L "long-in-the-tooth" in a preview of the 2025 model. However, Honda's build quality keeps it relevant, and its low MSRP places it among the most affordable dual sport motorcycles you can buy.
It is true that competitors with newer designs and even smaller displacement engines outpace the venerable XR650L. However, even though the old Honda isn't designed for maximum highway speeds, and never was, it's still one of the fastest street legal dirt bikes you can get.
The speedometer on the Honda XR650L goes up to 115 mph. It's safe to say, few riders will ever see that. Amateur video reviewers attempting top-end speed runs frequently tap-out at around 75 mph, as riding a dual-sport with aggressive off-road tires at high speeds feels very fast. The pros at Cycle World on the other hand, reported a top speed for the XR650L at 91 mph back in 2015. During Cycle World testing, the Honda XR650L sprinted from zero to 60 mph in six seconds flat. In the standing quarter mile, the Honda dual sport crossed the line in 15.01 seconds at 84.33 mph.
What makes the Honda XR650L a good motorcycle?
The 32-year history of the Honda XR650L may be interpreted in different ways, as in addition to the "long-in-the-tooth" comment, Wilson applied the old adage, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it," to Honda's aging dual sport.
The 2025 Honda XR650L carries a $6,999 MSRP, the same as last year like every other aspect. While that's a great price point for a large-displacement dual sport, the 2025 Kawasaki KLR 650 in its most basic form is $6,899 and could be a better choice. For comparison, the 2025 Suzuki DR650S carries a $7,199 MSRP, and the 2024 KTM 690 ENDURO R is priced at $12,999 in the United States.
Among the best attributes of the XR650L is its 644cc air-cooled four-stroke engine. Cycle World put the 2023 Honda XR650L on its dynamometer where it produced 34 horsepower at 6,120 rpm and 31.4 lb-ft of torque at 5,320 rpm. A five-speed manual gearbox and chain drive round out the drivetrain.
The Honda XR650L tips the scales just under 350 pounds with fuel. The weight is well supported by its 43mm Showa cartridge forks and Pro-Link rear suspension. The suspension provides 11.6 inches of travel up front, and a full 11 inches at the rear, with ground clearance measuring 13 inches before adding any load to the bike. The XR650L saddle measures 37 inches from the ground.
Is the Honda XR650L the best dual sport motorcycle for the money?
There's no question that the Honda XR650L is a great dual sport motorcycle. The press loves it, people the world over love it, even its critics have difficulty finding negative things to say about the XR650L. However, it isn't the best dual sport motorcycle for everyone.
As noted earlier, the Kawasaki KLR 650 dual sport competes with the XR650L and is available for $100 less. In addition, the KLR has been around longer, since 1987, however, unlike the XR-L, it received an update in 2008. The Kawasaki KLR 650 has roughly 42 horsepower and 39.1 lb-ft of torque, more than the Honda on both counts. Also, it gives up nearly 5 inches of ground clearance (8.3 vs 13 inches) to the XR650L, making its seat height more welcoming for shorter riders, at 34.3 inches.
Motorcyclist reported a quarter-mile time for the 2008 KLR 650 at 14.81 seconds, crossing the line at 85.97 mph, and zero to 60 mph acceleration in 6.27 seconds. Finally, the 2025 Kawasaki is available with ABS, a welcome addition for new riders, for just $200 more than the Honda.