How Fast Is The Honda XR650L? A Look At Its Top Speed And Acceleration Times

The Honda XR650L, recognized as one of the best dual sport motorcycles for expert riders, first debuted in 1993 and has remained largely unchanged ever since. While one might consider a motorcycle design coming up on its 32nd year to be obsolete, Byron Wilson, from Motorcyclist, went so far as to call the XR650L "long-in-the-tooth" in a preview of the 2025 model. However, Honda's build quality keeps it relevant, and its low MSRP places it among the most affordable dual sport motorcycles you can buy.

It is true that competitors with newer designs and even smaller displacement engines outpace the venerable XR650L. However, even though the old Honda isn't designed for maximum highway speeds, and never was, it's still one of the fastest street legal dirt bikes you can get.

The speedometer on the Honda XR650L goes up to 115 mph. It's safe to say, few riders will ever see that. Amateur video reviewers attempting top-end speed runs frequently tap-out at around 75 mph, as riding a dual-sport with aggressive off-road tires at high speeds feels very fast. The pros at Cycle World on the other hand, reported a top speed for the XR650L at 91 mph back in 2015. During Cycle World testing, the Honda XR650L sprinted from zero to 60 mph in six seconds flat. In the standing quarter mile, the Honda dual sport crossed the line in 15.01 seconds at 84.33 mph.

