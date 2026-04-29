5 New Harbor Freight Tools Every RV Owner Should Check Out
Harbor Freight always has something going on, whether it's one of the company's many sales or new product launches, which happen pretty regularly. The tools released cover a wide gamut of uses and niches, from everyday items like new impact drivers to more niche things like manual roll benders. If you look hard enough, you can even find tools for RV owners to help round out the unique toolkit RV owners typically need to keep things in top shape.
In fact, you can find basically everything you need for an RV at Harbor Freight, from portable generators to regular, everyday hand tools. There are still some gaps, and some of Harbor Freight's newer releases help close them. Harbor Freight's releases are fairly frequent, so the list of new tools isn't super long, but it's certainly a good enough reason to sit down and browse through all of the new items.
If you don't feel like doing that, don't worry, we did it for you and assembled a list of tools and gadgets that RV owners might find helpful in shoring up or even expanding their toolkit. Of course, there were roughly 140 items on Harbor Freight's new item list, so here's a link to that if you want to browse it yourself.
Haul-Master 14,000lb. Dual-Ball Adjustable Hitch
Haul-Master is an in-house brand at Harbor Freight, and it specializes in things that haul, tow, carry, tie down, or otherwise move large loads. The brand added a few new products this spring, and one of them is the Haul-Master 14,000lb. Adjustable Hitch. As the product name implies, it can handle up to 14,000 pounds of weight, which is more than most RVs. It fits a 2-5/16-inch receiver, which is common on tow-capable vehicles and RVs. If you don't remember, you may want to measure just in case.
The hitch is made from black powder-coated steel with a zinc finish. It comes with seven adjustable heights and built-in anti-rattle bumpers that help make the tow experience more pleasant. The real story, though, is the 14,000-pound tow rating. This makes it compatible with almost any common consumer vehicle. The reigning champion of full-size trucks in terms of tow capacity is the Ford F-150, which can support up to 13,500 pounds of towing when properly equipped. That means this hitch is compatible with basically any RV and almost any truck capable of towing it, which alleviates any compatibility concerns.
The only other thing of note is the ball size weight changes. For a two-inch ball, the weight limit is 10,000 pounds, and you only get the full 14,000-pound limit with 2-5/16-inch balls. Two-inch balls are a little more common, so you'll want to make sure to double-check and make sure you're not overloading the hitch by accident.
Predator 10,000-watt Gas-Powered Portable Generator
It's pretty common for RV owners to have a power source such as a portable generator to power their setup when they're away from the grid, although alternate solutions like solar power are gaining traction. For the time being, at least, if you want something to power your RV, a generator is a quick, easy, and available solution. Harbor Freight's Predator brand now offers a 10,000-watt Gas-Powered Portable Generator that would work nicely for RV power. I won't lie to you, it is massive overkill for most RVs, but there are some out there that can draw some serious power and need a larger generator.
The generator comes with 12 hours of runtime (at 50% load), a safety mechanism that shuts it down if too much carbon monoxide is detected, and an automatic idle-down function that preserves your fuel when you're not using the generator. It can also be controlled remotely, making it easy to turn it on while you stay inside the RV. When you're not out and about, you can also use it as a home backup generator to keep the fridge running during power outages, which helps justify the higher wattage output, allowing you to use it for multiple use cases instead of just one.
It's a pretty heavy generator, weighing in at about 200 pounds, so you'll need to plan for that. This one is new, but it does have a few user reviews, most of which praise it for working as intended, though several folks recommend attaching the wheels, since otherwise it's hard to move.
Haul-Master RV Leveling Blocks
Leveling blocks are fairly self-explanatory in terms of use and function. You put them under the wheels of your trailer or RV when the ground underneath isn't optimally flat to make sure everything is sitting on level ground. Haul-Master just started selling its own set of leveling blocks, joining a product lineup largely owned by brands like Tri-Lynx, Anderson, and others. The idea is simple enough: You stack these on uneven ground and then park your RV on them, and the blocks make up for the unlevel ground.
Haul-Master's kit comes with 10 blocks and a handy storage container to house them all. The blocks interlink to help keep them from shifting once an RV is sitting on top of them, and each block grants one inch of lift, which is close enough for most applications. Haul-Master says these are tested with vehicles that weigh up to 20,000 pounds, which is more than most RVs on the market. They're also usable for trailers, fifth wheels, and other leveling applications. They are flat, which has pros and cons over curved levelers, but they'll still work fine for their intended purpose. Just make sure you only use them on hard ground like concrete or asphalt.
Like most of the products on this list, it's too new for any real reviews to exist yet. However, trailer and RV levelers like this have been around for over 30 years and are very simple, so barring any (highly unlikely) disastrous design flaw, these will work just fine.
Doyle Sectional Drain Cleaner Machine
RV maintenance is a real pain sometimes, just like it is with any other domicile. However, most people don't camp in the winter, which means RVs sit either at home or in a storage unit for a solid quarter of the year, so draining, sanitizing, and cleaning the water tanks and drainage systems is crucial for long-term sanitization and prevention of bad smells, clogs, and buildup. If you're looking to clean up for the season, a drain cleaning machine is helpful, especially if your RV is subject to frequent drain clogs. Just be careful because these machines can be a bit rough on the plumbing if used improperly.
Harbor Freight's Doyle brand is now selling such a machine for around $300. It'll clean all your drains in the RV in a jiffy, and then you'll have it hanging around in case you need to clean a sink, toilet, or sewer at home as well. It's a portable system that lets you attach cables to the length you need instead of a drum-style machine where it's all or nothing. That means you can carry it with you when you travel, or around the house as needed.
The machine is pretty simple to use. You connect the cleaning cables to your desired length, snake it into the drain, and then let the machine do the rest. If you've ever had a professional plumber, come out to deal with a major clog, there's a chance you've seen a machine like this before, albeit probably a drum-style machine.
Haul-Master 3,333lb. Ratcheting Tie-Down
Back in the old days, my aunt used to use tie-downs to keep things from shifting while she drove her RV, and it seems that it's still a popular solution today. Harbor Freight is selling a couple of newer tie-downs, both of them from Haul-Master. The first is a set of 1,000lb. ratchet straps, and the other is a ratcheting tie-down that can hold just over 3,000 pounds. There's no real right answer as to which one is better since things weigh varying amounts and you may have them inside or outside the RV, so it's up to you to decide which one better suits your needs.
The 1,000lb. ratchet straps are good enough for most things. They are 1.5-inch straps of stamped steel with coated S-hooks. Haul-Master says they work up to 1,000 pounds with a breaking limit of 3,000 pounds. The tie-down is significantly stronger, boasting 3,333 pounds of load and a 10,000lb. break limit. These are technically made for cargo, but you can use them for just about anything, including items mounted on the top or sides of the RV.
These don't have any reviews yet, so we're not entirely sure how good they are. However, few things on an RV weigh more than 1,000 pounds and even fewer weigh over 3,000 pounds, so these will probably work well enough for holding stuff down while you drive.
How we chose these items
This list came together pretty quickly. There are approximately 140 tools on Harbor Freight's list of new tools, and while most of them could be useful for RVs, they are fairly basic tools, like these microfiber towels, where usefulness is universal, but not necessarily what you would think of when you think of tools for an RV. Harbor Freight's new tool list had a few dozen of these, ranging from this 14-in-1 screwdriver to this 1.6-amp rotary tool. However, there's a good chance an RV owner has these tools at their disposal anyway because they are so common, so we left them off of this list.
Then, there were a host of more niche tools that had mostly the same problem. For example, you may need to cut a tube for your RV, so a Doyle Constant Swing Tubing Cutter could be useful but isn't something that every RV owner necessarily needs to own. Much of Harbor Freight's new tools were also accessories like zip ties and replacement parts like power tool battery chargers, which, while useful, are situational, and not something an RV owner necessarily needs to buy.
What remained is mostly what ended up on the list, and we used our shared expertise here at SlashGear to vet these tools to ensure that they were, in fact, something people regularly use on RVs, or at least presented a reasonably good opportunity to shore up an RV owner's existing toolkit.