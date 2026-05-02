4 Cheap Tool Alternatives On Amazon That Beat The Expensive Versions
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Many shoppers have come to rely on Amazon more than brick-and-mortar stores for several reasons, including the convenience of direct delivery and an inventory that includes just about every type of product out there. Some go with Amazon because it can offer lower prices than the competition — sometimes significantly. Amazon isn't a discount retailer — many of its products are available at their standard MSRP or priced closely to where they are elsewhere. However, there are also plenty of items you can buy that are relatively inexpensive compared to similar products.
These lower prices can be due to sales or events like Prime Day, or they can be from brands that mass-produce products cheaply and can afford to sell them at lower costs (think those random alphabet-soup brands that are often based in China). There's also Amazon's own in-house Amazon Basics line, which also reduces overhead in order to provide less-expensive versions of commonly used products, including everything from clothes to office furniture. Sometimes you get what you pay for, and a cheap product is poor quality, so it's natural to wonder if something like Amazon's surprisingly cheap socket sets is actually worth buying.
But — when it comes to tools and hardware — you can find good deals where, despite having a lower price tag, something performs better and/or has stronger reviews than expensive models, including those from well-known brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt. Here are four cheap tool alternatives on Amazon that beat the expensive versions based on specs and firsthand feedback from those who've tested or used them. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Amazon Basics Rechargeable Cordless Stick Screwdriver
There are plenty of DeWalt tools worth buying on Amazon, but you may want to think twice before grabbing one of the brand's electric screwdrivers. For one thing, Amazon offers its own in-house cordless screwdriver that is considerably cheaper and has better user ratings overall. For another, Amazon's screwdriver has actually outperformed DeWalt in direct head-to-head tests. The Amazon Basics Rechargeable Cordless Stick Screwdriver delivers up to 300 rpm and features three different torque settings, allowing for up to 22 in-lb of torque when needed.
Torque Test Channel put cordless screwdrivers from several different brands, including DeWalt and Amazon Basics, against one another, testing how fast they could tighten and loosen a series of ¼-inch-20 bolts in one go. The DeWalt 4V Cordless ¼-inch Screwdriver (model DWHT66719) took 85 seconds to complete the test, whereas Amazon's tool finished in 63 seconds — a significant difference in speed. That's despite DeWalt's tool being larger, at 210 cc compared to Amazon's 160 cc. The test results are even more notable when you consider that the DeWalt screwdriver costs around $80, which is almost four times the cost of Amazon's option.
Electric screwdrivers aren't nearly as powerful as cordless drills, but they're not meant to be used for the exact same applications. A drill can be overkill for light fastening and tightening tasks, such as when opening battery cases or assembling furniture. In preparation for a big move, I recently purchased the Amazon Basics Rechargeable Cordless Stick Screwdriver, and it became one of my most-used (and most useful) tools as I broke down and rebuilt my bed and shelves, among other tasks. The Amazon Basics Rechargeable Cordless Stick Screwdriver is currently available from Amazon for around $22.50.
Tilswall 4V Glue Gun
Glue guns are important tools for many kinds of crafts and hobbies, but can also be useful in the workshop for quick repairs and when working with lighter woods. Some major tool brands include glue guns in their inventory, and Ryobi has multiple distinct models available. Not all offer the same quality, though, and users prefer one all-purpose Ryobi glue gun over others — the versatile 18V One+ Dual Temperature Glue Gun (model P307). But an 18-volt glue gun can be overkill for many people, which is why so many smaller options are better. Plus, less-powerful glue guns tend to be cheaper than bigger 18V models.
Those looking for lighter-duty glue guns may want to avoid Ryobi, though. The USB Lithium Cordless Glue Gun (model FVH57K) costs less than the brand's 18V tool, but it only averages a 4 out of 5 overall user rating. The Tilswall 4V Glue Gun, on the other hand, beats that customer score with a 4.2 out of 5, with reviewers noting its easy-to-use controls and heating speed as particularly strong assets. Despite being less than half the price of Ryobi's USB Lithium glue gun, Tilswall also includes several more glue sticks with its product.
The Tilswall 4V Glue Gun can preheat in 30 seconds, and its 1.7-mm nozzle is designed to reduce dripping. To help prevent accidents, the tool features an automatic shut-off after five minutes of idle time and a larger base for increased stability. Rechargeable via USB-C, the product comes in three different color options: white, pink, and gold/orange. Unlike Ryobi's USB Lithium tools, its battery is built directly into the device. The Tilswall 4V Glue Gun is currently available from Amazon for $19.99.
Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool
One of the top-rated Amazon Basics hand tools you can buy is actually multiple tools in one — the 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool. Over 4,500 Amazon customers have given it an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, citing its utility and build quality, and noting its use in cars and tackle boxes or as an everyday carry device. The eight implements offered by the tool are standard pliers, needle-nose pliers, a knife, a saw, a wire cutter, a slotted screwdriver, a bottle opener, and a carabiner, which can be used for hiking, camping, around the house, and more.
The Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool comes in an easy-to-spot bright red finish and is made of durable stainless steel. It's 4.1 x 1.5 x 0.8 inches, so it can fit in most pockets, and has a safety-lock feature. Many multi-tool aficionados can tell you that brands like Leatherman and Gerber are top-quality and very reliable, but one area where Amazon Basics has soundly beaten both is pricing. A similar model from Leatherman, the Skeletool RX Multitool, costs $100, while the Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool costs just $13.50.
That low price includes one more implement over Leatherman's 7-in-1 product, as well as a nylon pouch and belt loop for easier portability. Even users who believe Leatherman's quality is hard to match admit that Amazon's multi-tool has its place in your kit. On r/multitools, one Redditor called the Amazon Basics multitool "mega handy" for lighter-duty tasks like opening boxes and repairing toilets and door catches. For such applications, spending much more money on a Leatherman isn't as practical. The Amazon Basics 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Multitool is currently available from Amazon for $13.50.
LazyBoi 21V Cordless Leaf Blower
Maintaining a yard can be an arduous and expensive task, especially when you consider all the different types of outdoor tools needed for the job. That's why finding affordable options that won't let you down is a high priority for many homeowners and landscapers. One inexpensive lawn tool sold on Amazon is the LazyBoi 21V Cordless Leaf Blower, which costs nearly $25 less than a similarly powered model from one of the biggest names in yard equipment — Craftsman.
Depending on where you buy it, the Craftsman V20 Cordless Axial Leaf Blower (model CMCBL700B) ranges between $86 and $99, and that's just for the bare tool. The LazyBoi 21V Cordless Leaf Blower is bundled with two batteries and a charger and is still significantly cheaper. On top of that, it has consistently good reviews from people who've used it. Its overall customer score is a solid 4.3 out of 5, averaged from over 3,100 reviews. That's a bit higher than the 4.2 out of 5 that Craftsman's 20-volt blower has on Amazon and a lot higher than the dismal 1.8 out of 5 it's earned from Acme Tools shoppers.
Adding insult to injury, LazyBoi's blower is more powerful than Craftsman's — it can generate air speed up to 150 miles per hour, compared to the V20's 100 mph top speed. It also weighs about a pound less, making it easier to maneuver and use for longer periods of time, though both tools can only last about 10 to 15 minutes before the batteries run out. Its runtime depends on whether you're using the high or low setting, which both models offer with their dual-speed modes. The LazyBoi 21V Cordless Leaf Blower Kit is currently available from Amazon for $62.
How these tools were evaluated and compared
Tools considered to be "alternatives" to more expensive versions for this list are those that offer not just the same functionality but also are in a similar class. For example, a 4V tool can't really compete with a 60V counterpart when it comes to power, and a 60V tool is likely going to cost a lot more than a 4V one, no matter what. The prices that are compared are the list prices available at the time of this writing. For the cheaper, better products, the prices listed are from Amazon. For others, they come from either Amazon or a primary retailer that sells the product, such as Home Depot. That's because some products are only available in limited quantities and from third-party sellers on Amazon, making pricing less reliable.
Multiple metrics were used to evaluate whether or not one tool "beats" another. These include manufacturers' specs and whether or not one tool is more powerful, offers more convenient features, is easier to use, and other factors. In some cases, actual head-to-head testing of products conducted by reputable YouTube channels like Torque Test Channel was referenced. Firsthand experience from those who've used the compared products is also taken into account, including ratings and reviews found on Amazon and other product pages, as well as online discussions in tool-focused forums like Reddit. In the case of Amazon's cordless screwdriver, my own personal experience as a DIYer and long-time tech-and-tool writer was factored into the comparison.