4 Cheap Tool Alternatives On Amazon That Beat The Expensive Versions

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Many shoppers have come to rely on Amazon more than brick-and-mortar stores for several reasons, including the convenience of direct delivery and an inventory that includes just about every type of product out there. Some go with Amazon because it can offer lower prices than the competition — sometimes significantly. Amazon isn't a discount retailer — many of its products are available at their standard MSRP or priced closely to where they are elsewhere. However, there are also plenty of items you can buy that are relatively inexpensive compared to similar products.

These lower prices can be due to sales or events like Prime Day, or they can be from brands that mass-produce products cheaply and can afford to sell them at lower costs (think those random alphabet-soup brands that are often based in China). There's also Amazon's own in-house Amazon Basics line, which also reduces overhead in order to provide less-expensive versions of commonly used products, including everything from clothes to office furniture. Sometimes you get what you pay for, and a cheap product is poor quality, so it's natural to wonder if something like Amazon's surprisingly cheap socket sets is actually worth buying.

But — when it comes to tools and hardware — you can find good deals where, despite having a lower price tag, something performs better and/or has stronger reviews than expensive models, including those from well-known brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt. Here are four cheap tool alternatives on Amazon that beat the expensive versions based on specs and firsthand feedback from those who've tested or used them. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.