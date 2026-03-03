Amazon Sells Surprisingly Cheap Socket Sets, But Are They Any Good?

Trying to determine the quality of the Amazon Basics tools we're looking at online starts with viewing the glossy images and reading any specifications provided on the product page. While the tools are often backed by the self-promoting "Amazon's Choice" label, it's often better to look for user reviews and independent product tests before clicking the "Buy Now" button.

As with most things in life, there are some Amazon Basics tools worth buying and others we should avoid. Amazon Basics socket sets are generally highly rated on Amazon, with reviews for various mechanic's tool sets containing sockets apparently lumped together as each have 12.6K reviews and 4.7-star ratings.

Project Farm tested an Amazon Basics tool kit (alongside other kits) that included a ⅜-inch-drive socket set among other tools designed for household use. The video host notes that the tool kit is "Made in China" before putting the sockets and ratchet to the test. Using an impact wrench to test the failure point of sockets up to 200 ft-lbs, the Amazon Basics socket was failure-free up to 203.7 foot-pounds. The included ratchet handle only withstood 100 ft-lbs before starting to bend and the internal ratcheting mechanism failed at 160 ft-lbs. While the Amazon Basics ratchet failed under less load than Kobalt or Pittsburgh ratchets, it surpassed the Craftsman ratchet.