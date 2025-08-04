Who Makes Amazon's Denali Brand Tools & Are They Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At this point, it's harder than ever not to find the things you need on Amazon. In only a few short decades, the massive online marketplace has managed to weasel its way into every market possible, be it on its own or through third-party sellers. In doing so, it's no surprise that Amazon has delved into the realm of power tools throughout the years. At this point, Amazon has plenty of hand tools worth buying, as well as power tools, larger appliances, and more. It even has its own in-house brand, Denali, but how in-house is it exactly?

As it turns out, Amazon's tools brand isn't as tied to the website as one might think. Denali is fully named Denali by Skil, which, for those unaware of the Skil brand, means that Denali is likely a brand worth giving a try. Skil has been an established name in the tool game since the 1920s and is still going strong. The brand's tools are available at several major retailers, including Amazon, and remain highly rated among customers. Skil tools are produced by Chervon, which is also the brand's parent company, indicating that Denali tools are Chervon products.

Speaking of the quality of Denali tools, how has the brand's roots with Skil impacted the performance and perception of its tools? Here's what customers have to say about Amazon and Skil's collaborative label.