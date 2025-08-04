Who Makes Amazon's Denali Brand Tools & Are They Any Good?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At this point, it's harder than ever not to find the things you need on Amazon. In only a few short decades, the massive online marketplace has managed to weasel its way into every market possible, be it on its own or through third-party sellers. In doing so, it's no surprise that Amazon has delved into the realm of power tools throughout the years. At this point, Amazon has plenty of hand tools worth buying, as well as power tools, larger appliances, and more. It even has its own in-house brand, Denali, but how in-house is it exactly?
As it turns out, Amazon's tools brand isn't as tied to the website as one might think. Denali is fully named Denali by Skil, which, for those unaware of the Skil brand, means that Denali is likely a brand worth giving a try. Skil has been an established name in the tool game since the 1920s and is still going strong. The brand's tools are available at several major retailers, including Amazon, and remain highly rated among customers. Skil tools are produced by Chervon, which is also the brand's parent company, indicating that Denali tools are Chervon products.
Speaking of the quality of Denali tools, how has the brand's roots with Skil impacted the performance and perception of its tools? Here's what customers have to say about Amazon and Skil's collaborative label.
Denali has performed well with Amazon customers so far
Denali is incredibly new to the tool marketplace, so at the time of this writing, its catalogue isn't the most robust. At the same time, as evidenced by customer reviews, the tools that Amazon and Skil have sold under the Denali label so far are well worth the price.
One user said in their review of the Denali 20V cordless rotary hammer kit that it had performed well for them, even comparing Denali's quality to DeWalt. In their review of the same tool, another user explained that they had low expectations due to Denali not being a major player. The quality for the price blew them away. YouTuber Just A Dad Tips gave the Denali reciprocating saw a positive endorsement, highlighting the performance and its included battery.
Also on YouTube is Boltah Downunder's look at the Denali rotary hammer compared to Skil's equivalent. While the Denali did end up being less powerful and comparatively lacked in the battery department, they noted that it could be just fine for some who plan to use it infrequently and want to save money. It may not rank among the best of the major power tool brands, but many seem to feel Denali is at least far from the worst of the worst. However, not all have had great experiences with these Amazon-exclusive offerings.
Denali hasn't blown everyone away with its tool offerings
Even with the Skil name behind it, not all Denali power tools have proven to be worth the investment. Folks online have covered such tools at length, demonstrating how they can come up short. YouTuber Torque Test Channel tested out Denali's power drill and impact driver, comparing them to the similar offerings from such brands as Hart and Bauer. It found that they simply lack the power and capabilities one can find through other, more established brands. Their comparisons and experience even led them to recommend Bauer's tools above those from Denali, praising the superior quality and price point.
A few people on Amazon discussed the issues they encountered with Denali's 20V drill kit with a 36-piece bit set. On one hand, there are users who received the kit in the mail and found the drill shot out sparks as soon as it was put to use. Another user found their Denali battery lacked power and failed to charge entirely. There are undoubtedly some forms of tools and technology broadly you shouldn't buy on Amazon, and while Denali tools don't seem as bad as others, evidently, there should be a degree of caution taken when ordering them.
While undeniably imperfect, Amazon and Skil's Denali tools have served most users well. Time will tell where the label goes in the future and how its public perception evolves.