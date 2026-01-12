The Best All-Purpose Ryobi Glue Gun, According To Users
One could argue that a hot glue gun is one of those tools that you either really need or really do not need. But if you're a purveyor of arts and crafts projects, a glue gun is about as essential a tool as you can have in your arsenal. Perhaps for that very reason, many of the major power tool manufacturers currently list some sort of glue gun option among their offerings.
Deciding which power tool brand to purchase your glue gun from might seem like a daunting task. It may prove even more daunting if that manufacturer carries more than one model of glue gun in its stable of devices. That is just the conundrum you'll face if you select Ryobi as your tool brand of choice, as the faction indeed features several different models of glue gun in its own lineup. Save for the USB Lithium Pen, they might look pretty similar. But each offers variations in performance that may require a bit more research prior to purchase. According to some users, Ryobi's 18V One+ Dual Heat Glue Gun is a legit all-purpose beast.
If this were purely a numbers game, the consumer verdict on Ryobi glue guns may have been different, as the 18V One+ Dual Temperature and Standard versions have each earned 4.8-star ratings on Ryobi's website. The Dual Temp device boasts a clear edge, as its rating is based on over 250 customer reviews compared to more than 60 for the Standard.
Versatility sets Ryobi's One+ Dual Temp Glue Gun apart from the pack
The Dual Temp also earned a 4.8-star rating from The Home Depot customers, with over 450 users chiming in on that site. For what it's worth, our own SlashGear reviewer also tabbed it a "game-changer" for arts and crafts in their own write-up of Ryobi glue guns. Folks claim most Ryobi glue guns are capable for use in woodwork and all manner of crafting projects, but many agree that the variable heat settings on the Dual Temp model make it far more versatile and potentially even useful for some heavier duty construction jobs. Moreover, users largely rave about the device's rapid heat-up time, as well as its compact design and cordless functionality.
Apart from those positives, customers note that the device is also lightweight and easy to manage even with an 18V battery installed. The glue gun's compatibility with other Ryobi 18V batteries makes it all the more desirable to Ryobi diehards. It should be noted, however, that some note the battery life on the glue gun is less than stellar, meaning you may need those extra 18V batteries to make the best use of it.
So, if you're looking for a Ryobi glue gun that users claim can handle almost any job you throw at it, the 18V One+ Dual Temp build looks to be a solid option. It is, of course, also the more expensive choice, with both Ryobi and The Home Depot currently selling it for $64.97. Given its seemingly legit all-purpose status, the Dual Temp glue gun may well be worth the extra money.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight the best multi-use glue gun in Ryobi's lineup of offerings. In focusing primarily on the consumer perspective, we examined each device's user rating on Ryobi's website and other online platforms. We also read through dozens of first-person accounts for each product, taking note of what users like and dislike about each. Whenever possible, professional reviews were also cited to back up any positive or negative claims made by the consumers. As always, we encourage you to conduct your own research to determine which brand and product best suit your needs.