The Best All-Purpose Ryobi Glue Gun, According To Users

One could argue that a hot glue gun is one of those tools that you either really need or really do not need. But if you're a purveyor of arts and crafts projects, a glue gun is about as essential a tool as you can have in your arsenal. Perhaps for that very reason, many of the major power tool manufacturers currently list some sort of glue gun option among their offerings.

Deciding which power tool brand to purchase your glue gun from might seem like a daunting task. It may prove even more daunting if that manufacturer carries more than one model of glue gun in its stable of devices. That is just the conundrum you'll face if you select Ryobi as your tool brand of choice, as the faction indeed features several different models of glue gun in its own lineup. Save for the USB Lithium Pen, they might look pretty similar. But each offers variations in performance that may require a bit more research prior to purchase. According to some users, Ryobi's 18V One+ Dual Heat Glue Gun is a legit all-purpose beast.

If this were purely a numbers game, the consumer verdict on Ryobi glue guns may have been different, as the 18V One+ Dual Temperature and Standard versions have each earned 4.8-star ratings on Ryobi's website. The Dual Temp device boasts a clear edge, as its rating is based on over 250 customer reviews compared to more than 60 for the Standard.