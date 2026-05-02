5 Summer Tires That Outperform Michelin In Price And Performance

If you follow automotive coverage closely, you know that Michelin has spent decades sitting near or at the top of every credible tire ranking. This year, Consumer Reports rated Michelin tires highest in owner satisfaction across every category it tested. The Pilot Sport 4S, in particular, holds the top overall score among all ultra-high-performance summer tires in CR's expert testing.

That reputation is earned. Consumer Reports, which tested 129 tire models from 30 brands across nine categories for its 2026 tire brand rankings, summarizes Michelin simply: The French brand is "at or near the top of most tire categories we test," typically offering "a good mix of grip, handling, and long tread life." Michelin topped Consumer Reports' 2026 tire brand chart outright – and CR recommended every single one of the eight Michelin models it tested.

Still, this can never be black and white. The summer performance tire segment has evolved rapidly. Several of those alternatives also come in at a lower price point, raising a legitimate question for enthusiast buyers: Is the Michelin premium always justified? According to recent test data, there are five summer tires from competing brands that have outperformed Michelin in the metrics that matter most — and they won't cost you as much to do it.