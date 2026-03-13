Out Of 52 Tires, Here's Where The Michelin Pilot Sport 5 Ranked In A Major Braking Test

Rival performance tire models such as the Hankook Ventus Evo, Nexen N'Fera Sport SU2, and Kumho Ecsta Sport PS72 all needed a shorter distance to stop the car in both wet and dry conditions than the Michelin tires. They took the second, third, and fourth spots in the overall rankings, respectively. However, the first place spot was taken by an unlikely candidate.

Performing exceptionally well in both the wet and dry conditions was the Sport Master tire model by Chinese tire maker Linglong, making it the overall first place finisher in the mass tire test. It posted the third smallest stopping distance in the dry conditions test, and the smallest stopping distance in the wet conditions test. Unlike the other top performers in the study, Linglong isn't a big name in the U.S., although it has been distributing tires through its North American division for more than two decades.

Linglong manufactures tires in both Thailand and Serbia, although the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency blocked the import of Linglong tires made in its Serbian factory in December 2025. According to the agency's statement, this was due to allegations of forced labor in its production process.

Outside of the AutoBild braking test, overall user reviews about the quality of Linglong tires are less than stellar, and plenty of owners say it's worth avoiding the brand altogether. Given the alleged quality and ethical issues associated with Linglong tires, the Hankook, Nexen, and Kumho models are arguably better choices overall, since they should still prove very effective when braking in both wet and dry conditions.