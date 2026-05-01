Are Red Light Cameras The Same As Speed Cameras?

We see them every day with alarmingly increasing frequency — cameras that pop up on the side of the road or at intersections. Whether they're used to issue tickets in speed and construction zones or relay license plate information, let's face it: These aren't going anywhere. It's best to keep informed as to what they do, what they look like, and where to find them so you can avoid a potentially hefty fine.

You'll find no fewer than four types of traffic camera in the United States: Traffic-monitoring cameras, automated number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, speed cameras, and red light cameras. The first two cannot issue tickets, so we'll be brief about them. A traffic-monitoring camera's job is to detect where cars are to precisely time traffic lights and govern automated signage according to conditions. The ANPR camera identifies a car by its license plate, acting as a monitor to track movements.

Speed cameras and red light cameras, on the other hand, both function in similar ways in that they're designed to prosecute drivers for disobeying traffic laws. The main difference between the two is simply where they're placed and what laws they uphold. A red light camera, as the name suggests, sits at an intersection and monitors red light offenses. Speed cameras are typically situated at the sides of roads prone to speeding, like back roads and highways. These cameras issue automated tickets, which the registered vehicle owner receives in the mail. It's a system not without its faults; for instance, a woman's license plate matched a common novelty plate, and she was issued 15 traffic tickets. Let's dive deeper and explore more about how these systems differ and what they can and can't do.