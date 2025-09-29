A Novelty License Plate Caused This Californian To Get 15 Traffic Tickets - Here's Why

You know those novelty license plates that say "2FAST4U" and whatnot? Normally, they're relatively harmless fun, offering a cheap and easy way to personalize your car if you live in a state that doesn't require a front license plate. Unfortunately for one poor soul, everything went terribly wrong. Her actual vanity license plate, reading "LUVSICK," was identical to a novelty plate with the same text. What's worse, the novelty plate closely resembled the California registration of the (legal) vanity plate: It had a white background, red text, and blue numbers, and even included fake "inspection stickers" on either side.

At a glance, this just looks like a funny coincidence. However, what's less humorous is that the owner had received 15 different traffic violations from across the United States since May. All of these involved misdemeanors in which the offender had a "LUVSICK" novelty plate on their car. Essentially, she received all the tickets meant for other people because of her license plate.

What's sad is that this isn't even the first time a mix-up like this occurred. Back in 2024, a New York retiree received over $16,000 worth of fines tied to plates she surrendered four years prior, as reported by News 12. That said, having a license plate that closely resembles a novelty plate is certainly a new reason to receive out-of-state traffic tickets.