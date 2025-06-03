Don't Throw Out Old License Plates, They Might Be Worth More Than You Think

There are several things that, no matter what you drive, you're going to need in order to hit the road legally. License plates are one such element, signifying that your vehicle is registered. It also indicates in which state or region your vehicle was verified as street legal in, as evidenced by the name of the area and potentially some local symbolism across it. Though not every state requires license plates on the front as well as the back of your ride, even in rear-only states, they're a common find — even detatched from vehicles themselves.

It's not uncommon to walk into an antique store, gas station, or other business and spot license plates on the wall as decoration. You may even know someone who has used them for art or assembled a collection at home, with plates spanning the U.S. and potentially beyond. Aside from their utility, license plates are collectible and have become increasingly more so in the decades since car and truck travel became the norm. As a result, even a cursory look at the license plate collecting niche can reveal that, like any highly sought-after collector market, there's some serious money wrapped up in it.

With the popularity of license plate collecting, the hobby is quite serious. Thus, if you have some old plates lying around, don't toss them so quickly. With a little research, you may find that they're worth a nice chunk of change.

