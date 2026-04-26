5 Clever Finds To Make Oil Changes Easier And Mess-Free

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When it comes to car maintenance, it can be easy to miss crucial tasks that can drastically improve the longevity of your vehicle, like routine oil changes. It comes with the mental load of choosing the right oil filter brand and risking damage to your property with an oil spill. Plus, the cost of necessary equipment and parts, like automotive jacks and creepers, can be expensive, and you may not have the space to accommodate them.

However, there are still a lot of valid reasons why you may want to still do it yourself. It's always a good idea to develop car maintenance skills, especially if you want to be the kind of person who doesn't need to rely on other people in an emergency.

While it's not always the most cost-effective way of doing things, if you decide to take the DIY route, we've made a step-by-step guide that you can follow. That said, what you lack in skill, you may be able to make up for with the right tools. Through some strategic shopping, you can avoid some common oil change issues. To help you, we've taken note of some clever finds that people swear by. We also let you know our methodology for how we've narrowed down our selection and why we chose them at the end.