4 Diesel Engines More Powerful Than The 6.7 Cummins

Diesel engines have always occupied a special place in the car world, and for good reason. When comparing them to gasoline engines, diesel engines clearly have the edge in torque output, making them the go-to choice for heavy-duty work. That combination of low-end grunt, fuel efficiency under load, and long-term durability has built the diesel engine a cult following that shows absolutely no sign of fading, at least in the U.S.

Not many diesel engines embody that ethos more thoroughly than the Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel, the inline-six workhorse that has powered Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups since 2007. Starting life at 350 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, it has been progressively developed over nearly two decades. The latest High Output version now produces 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. Add rock-solid long-term reliability and a big enthusiast following, and it is easy to see why the 6.7 Cummins became the benchmark every other truck diesel is measured against.

Be that as it may, benchmarks exist to be challenged and beaten. From Ford's own answer to the Cummins throne, to a race-inspired twin-turbo diesel V12 that Audi's engineers somehow snuck past the accounting department, there are diesel engines that leave the famous inline-six firmly in their rearview mirror. These are four diesel engines more powerful than the 6.7 Cummins.