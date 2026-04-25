5 Walmart Finds To Help You Organize Your Garage
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Garages have a tendency to attract clutter. Tools, camping gear, gardening supplies, sports equipment, and dozens of other household items can accumulate fast. And before you know it, you'll end up with a garage that looks less like a functional workspace and more like something from an episode of "Storage Wars." Keeping your garage clean requires a certain amount of diligence, but it's a lot easier if you have a few organizational systems to help minimize clutter and give everything a home. There are some excellent, highly-rated garage storage systems for those who want to take a full-scale approach, but some might want to start with a few smaller and more affordable organizational solutions.
Walmart is the single largest retailer in the U.S., pulling in $675.6 billion in revenue in 2024 alone. Not only are there 4,611 brick-and-mortar stores in the States (with an extra 601 Sam's Club locations), but the company also has a massive digital marketplace that can ship straight to your door. Scattered among the retailer's massive inventory is a collection of finds that can be very useful for someone who's looking to step up their garage organization game. By taking a look at these products, examining their specs, and seeing what users have had to say about them, you can get a better idea about whether or not one of these organizational units is a good fit for your garage.
Catgood Power Tool Organizer
Power tool collections can be tricky to keep organized. The batteries need a charging station, the tools themselves come in a range of awkward shapes and sizes, and most of them are meant to be used in concert with a broad selection of swappable blades or bits. Fortunately, Walmart offers several different power tool organization systems.
One of the largest and highest-rated units is the Catgood Power Tool Organizer. This is a four-tier, wall-mounted storage system made of black powder-coated carbon steel. The bottom row consists of eight slots that are designed for hanging drills and drivers, while the top three tiers can hold just about everything else. It also has smaller loop hangers on either side for storing wrenches, pliers, hammers, and other hand tools on the unit as well. Its dimensions are 33 inches wide, 7.9 inches deep, and 15.7 inches tall, and it promises to be able to hold up to 300 pounds of equipment.
This organizer usually goes for $69.99, but Walmart has dropped the price to $44.99. It has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the Walmart website. Most reviews cite the ease of assembly, while several others point to its sturdiness, durability, large capacity, and value as reasons for their positive scores. The few negative reviews that the unit received primarily came from customers who reported receiving shelves that were missing pieces or that came with damaged or broken parts. This does raise some quality control concerns, but the vast majority of buyers didn't appear to have this issue.
Riousery Garage Tool Organizer
Power tools aren't the only tools that tend to get stuffed in your garage, though. Shovels, rakes, brooms, and a dozen other large and ungainly items need to be stored as well. You can get away with piling them in the corner for a while, but there comes a time when you might want to think about getting them off the floor and up on the wall.
One of the most commonly recommended garage storage solutions that Walmart sells is the Riousery Garage Tool Organizer. This is a wall-mounted rail system that can be used to store all manner of tools and gear. It's a 48-inch run consisting of three interlocking 16-inch steel rails. This comes with six adjustable hooks that you can space however you like on the run. The rail system is made of black powder-coated carbon steel, has pre-drilled holes designed to match 16-inch stud spacing for secure installation, and promises to hold up to 450 pounds. The hooks are also coated in a layer of rubber to protect the finish on your tools and prevent slippage when they're hanging.
The Riousery Garage Tool Organizer retails for $64.99, but has been discounted to $42.99 at the time of writing. This one also has a 4.7 out of 5 on the Walmart website. The general consensus appears to be that the units are sturdy, easy to install, and add a tremendous amount of organizational value to the space. The biggest complaint is that Walmart doesn't seem to sell additional hooks, so the six that come in the box are all you get.
Hyper Tough 5-Tier Wire Storage Shelves
Of course, tools aren't the only thing you might need to store in your garage. Holiday decorations, craft supplies, and all kinds of other odds and ends have a tendency to get tucked away in there as well. One of the best catch-all storage solutions to help you get them all squared away is a good set of storage shelves.
Hyper Tough is one of several brands you might not realize Walmart owns, and it happens to make a few of these, including plastic and wood-based shelves. The most popular model is the Hyper Tough 5-Tier Wire Storage Shelves. It is available in a black powder-coated steel or chrome-coated steel. It's 36 inches wide, 16 inches deep, and 72 inches high. Each of the five shelves can support up to 350 pounds, making for a total capacity of 1,750 pounds. The feet are adjustable to help keep the shelves level even if the ground isn't, and the shelves themselves are height-adjustable, so you can raise or lower them to suit your storage needs.
Both versions of this shelving unit retail for $72.92 and have a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on the Walmart website, aggregated from over 1,700 reviews. Ease of assembly, sturdiness, aesthetics, and capacity are all regularly cited as reasons for positive reviews. Users seem to particularly like that the adjustable feet make it easy to adapt to different surfaces. A key complaint was that it requires a rubber mallet to set the shelves, and is therefore not a toolless assembly, like the description claims. A few others have stated that the wire shelves don't seem quite as sturdy as the description would have you believe.
Hyper Tough 27-Gallon Large Storage Bin
We've mostly looked at shelving so far, but all the shelving in the world wouldn't help you keep an eclectic bunch of oddly shaped items together if they don't want to sit on a flat surface. That's why one of the best things you can invest in when organizing your garage is a set of quality storage totes. Luckily, Hyper Tough makes some really popular ones.
These are sold in several different sizes, but the 27-Gallon Large Storage Bin seems to be the most popular. This is 30.6 inches wide, 20.6 inches deep, and 14.3 inches tall, making it an excellent size for tucking away in the rafters or sliding them onto a DIY storage tote rack that will let you organize every container in your garage. It's made of black polypropylene that is designed to be easy to clean. The lid snaps in place at two points, is molded to allow for easy stacking, and has six tie-down holes, making it easy to seal with zip ties or padlocks as well.
These bins retail for just $8.86 apiece and have a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Walmart's site. They're regularly praised for their durability, value, capacity, stackability, and the security of the lid closure. Most of the relatively few complaints were from people who received totes that were damaged in shipping, though a few mentioned a strong plastic odor, and a handful of others complained that the lid was a little too secure and could be difficult to remove.
Hart Stack System Mobile Tool Storage and Organization Kit
The Milwaukee Packout system changed the way people think about storing their tools, offering a mobile, modular system that makes it easy to store and transport everything you need. Ever since then, other brands have had to follow suit, and the Walmart-affiliated tool brand Hart has come up with a mobile tool storage system of its own to serve as a cheaper alternative to Milwaukee Packout: The Hart Stack System.
Hart sells a wide range of different modular storage solutions that work as part of this system, including small part organizers and utility crates, but most people will probably want to start with the basic Hart Stack System Mobile Tool Storage and Organization kit. This comes with a lower cart that is essentially a large tote with 7-inch wheels and a metal telescopic handle, a mid-sized toolbox with a removable tray goes in the middle, and a parts organizer fits on top with a transparent, polycarbonate lid. This entire system is lockable and is able to interconnect with other Hart Stack System products. Altogether, the system has a max load capacity of 250 pounds.
This starting set had an original MSRP of $99.88, but is currently listed for $89.88. It has a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Walmart's digital marketplace with over 3,000 reviews. Customers generally liked its value compared to other modular systems, its easy mobility, the build quality of the storage boxes, and the general sturdiness of the overall design. Most of the lower scores seem to have been from users who weren't satisfied with the size of the containers, complaining that larger tools won't fit. Others have said that it's not as heavy-duty as other brands.
Our methodology
In order to help readers find items that would help them organize their garage, we sought to showcase a useful range of the different products that were available at Walmart. We combed through the products that were available and ranked them by user rating in order to find the ones that offered the highest customer satisfaction. We passed over many highly rated items that only had a handful of reviews, as these might not have had an accurate representation of the general customer experience, favoring products that had hundreds or thousands of reviews to pull from.
We described these storage solutions, broke down their features, specifications, and capacities, and then aimed to share what it was that most users seemed to like about them. We also checked the negative reviews so that we could make readers aware of any potential weaknesses in their design. That way, readers could decide for themselves whether these storage solutions are right for their needs or not.