5 1950s Motorcycles That Are Worth A Fortune Today

Right after the Second World War, the world of motorcycling really began to take off. Many veterans, in fact, formed motorcycle clubs (not to be confused with motorcycle gangs) for the love of riding. As such, many of the motorbikes released during the early postwar period in the middle of the 20th century represent the start of a movement. That's why bikes of that generation are worth an astounding amount if they are in running order. Though the motorbike had existed long before, it is only around this time that it really began to catch on and become a mainstream means of transport that was accessible to everyone.

And that last bit is real important. When these units rolled off the factory lines in the 1950s, they were cutting-edge, sure, but not something reserved for lordly-sorts with large disposable incomes. Your average blue-collar worker could easily get their hands on one of these machines with just a few months of savings, which could explain their popularity. Coming to today, many of these examples sell for respectable five-figure sums — which can buy you a really good car in most places of the world — while others shatter the six-figure mark at auctions. Many factors contribute to the value of these bikes, with scarcity being topmost; decades of crashes and neglect have erased the vast majority of examples. Also contributing to the value is historical significance, racing pedigree, and performance, which all five of the following bikes from the 1950s have in droves.