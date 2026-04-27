What Happens When An Engine Derates? Here's What You Should Know

If the diesel engine in your vehicle suddenly decides not to play ball and loses power, or is restricted to a certain speed, then it's possible that the engine has been derated. While this is undoubtedly inconvenient, this is actually a feature of modern diesel engines that's designed to protect them.

Put simply, engine derating happens when engine sensors detect an issue with it. When this happens, the engine control unit initiates an intentional power drop. Importantly, this power reduction isn't the failure, it's a protective response designed to prevent damage or excess emissions. In short, although it probably doesn't feel like it at the time, this system is there to help and can stop minor issues from becoming wallet-draining trips to the workshop.

The triggers for this can vary depending on the vehicle, but typically, it happens when engine sensors detect that it's operating outside of its designed operating limits. High running temperatures are a common cause — excessive heat is never a good thing in engines. Modern engines can also derate in response to emission-related issues. The latter can be caused by blocked diesel particulate filters, or even faults with the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve.

So, while the loss of performance might feel like something's gone wrong, the reality is that the system is working exactly as intended. Let's have a closer look at the double-edged sword that's both inconvenient, but potentially engine-saving.