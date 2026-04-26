Would An iPhone 15 Still Be Worth Buying In 2026?

iPhones are expensive; so is every flagship-level smartphone. At time of writing the latest iPhone checks in at $799 if you're buying it new, and that's just for the base model. But if you're in the market for a brand-new iPhone, maybe you want to save a bit of money and pick up a flagship from two years ago. The iPhone 15 is still a very capable smartphone in its own right. Apple has already discontinued it with the launch of the iPhone 17 in fall 2025, but you can still buy a new iPhone 15 from all three carriers in the U.S. today for $629.99.

There's also the used market. Swappa is a nice second-hand market for phones and other electronics. You can pick up a used iPhone 15 there for right around $320 or so. Just be sure to ask the seller about the device's battery health. Apple typically supports its devices for between five to seven years after it launches, which means you have a solid 2.5 or more likely even 4.5 years of software support left.

But if you're going to go with a new iPhone from one of the carriers, instead you might want to consider the iPhone 17e, which is brand new — just released in March 2026. The 17e sells for just $599, which is $30 less than the iPhone 15 and is a better phone for all intents and purposes, which just one exception.