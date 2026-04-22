10 Expensive DeWalt Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying
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DeWalt is among the top names in the world of tools, producing a huge variety of hand and power tools equipped with ample power to execute mid- to high-level tasks. The yellow and black set of tools is manufactured across facilities in different U.S. states, with a focus on providing exceptional performance for users and durability to last longer. Customers of these tools have confirmed that DeWalt tools last for a long time.
If you are looking to get some professional-level work done, we have gathered some of the most expensive DeWalt tools that users say are worth buying. To verify that each tool we add here provides value for the money, we examined user ratings and comments for each tool on major retail platforms, such as Amazon and Home Depot.
Hence, these tools might look expensive at first, but are perfect for long-term investment if you are professionally associated with a field of work that requires having a wide array of tools at hand. Add these DeWalt tools to your kit and ease up your tasks, such as applying adhesives, creating angled cuts, and more.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Hammer Drill Driver
The DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Cordless Hammer Drill Driver has achieved a score of 4.7 from more than 7,100 reviews on Amazon, along with an 89% customer recommendation on Home Depot. The Drill Driver is available on Amazon for $219, down from $244.
It can reach a rotational speed of 2,000 revolutions per minute (RPM), though the speed can be adjusted between two modes via the variable-speed trigger. The tool is made of ½-inch ratcheting nitrocarburized steel to provide a firm grip for bits, plus the compact design allows it to reach into narrow spaces. There's also a three-mode LED with the ability to give off up to 70 lumens of brightness to illuminate dark work areas. It also comes with a three-position side handle to provide better leverage over drilling tasks.
Overall, Amazon users say that it is one of the most powerful drills they have ever used as compared to similar tools from other famous manufacturers. It produces exceptional torque, allowing it to drill holes into surfaces like cement, wood, and even steel in a relatively short time. Moreover, customers are all praise about the ergonomic design and how the tool fits comfortably into the hand. Comments also showed that the tool easily lasts all day when paired with the DeWalt PowerStack 5.0 Ah battery.
DeWalt 20V Max SDS Rotary Hammer Drill
The DeWalt 20-volt MAX SDS Rotary Hammer Drill is the number one best-seller in the Power Rotary Hammers category on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.7 from 3,324 reviews on the product page. Although a bit pricey ($349), you can currently get it on a 34% discount for $229.99. The same tool has a positive 90% recommendation rate on Home Depot, where it also received the same rating.
Built with the power to produce 2.1 joules of impact energy and 1,100 RPM, this tool can effectively drill holes in tough surfaces, such as concrete. Customer comments back the fact that the tool seamlessly drills through concrete and masonry, and even hammers through rocks, like sandstone and sediments. You can select between three work modes, drill, hammer drill, or chip, via the rotating dial, which users consider to be a standout feature of this unique DeWalt tool.
Furthermore, it is integrated with Shocks Active Vibration Control, which buyers believe works like a charm in absorbing the impact produced during the job; therefore, they could feel very little vibration in their hands. Weighing just 6.45 pounds, the lightweight design makes it easier to handle and reduces user fatigue during extended use.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 1/2 Impact Wrench
Powered by a robust brushless motor, the DeWalt 20-volt MAX Cordless 1/2-inch Impact Wrench delivers exceptional fastening torque of 1,030 foot-pounds and breakaway torque of 1,400 foot-pounds to handle tough nuts and bolts. It is rated at a solid 4.8 out of five from 2,315 buyers on Amazon and possesses a 93% recommendation rate on Home Depot. You can get it for $219.99 on Amazon, though the typical price is $2,398.95.
Users of this impact wrench, especially the professional mechanics, have called it a beast of a tool that can undo the hard and rusty nuts and bolts on vehicles. It is built with three speed modes, along with a precision mode where the tool automatically slows down when the job is near to done to prevent overtightening in forward and fastener run-off in reverse motions. Customers appreciate the feature, as it gives them more control over the application and eliminates the worries of damaging the nuts or the surface.
DeWalt Grease Gun 20V Max
The DeWalt Grease Gun is another high-end tool that is rated highly by Amazon buyers — 4.8 from 6,241 — and is available at a slashed price of $179.99 following a 28% reduction on its original price of $249. This battery-powered grease gun delivers 10,000 pounds per square inch (PSI) of pressure to break through old, hardened grease, with a maximum grease output of five ounces per minute for heavy-duty lubrication. However, it can be controlled via the variable-speed trigger, depending on what is needed. It comes with a 42-inch flexible hose, allowing it to reach narrow and deeper spaces in construction equipment and heavy machinery.
Per user comments, buyers found this tool to be worth every penny as it can grease tractors and machinery in no time and without making any significant mess. This cordless power tool is pretty simple to operate and easy to maneuver for precise greasing.
DeWalt 20V Max 7-1/4-Inch Miter Saw
Currently priced at $347.87, down from $369 on Amazon, the DeWalt 20-volt Max 7-¼-Inch Miter Saw has collected a total of 3,065 reviews, giving it an average score of 4.8. Even on Home Depot, it has the same score with a 96% recommendation from 551 buyers, proving that the tool is worth buying at the high price.
It has a built-in cut line system that marks the path to achieve the perfect cut and allows you to align the material at the correct angle to make the desired cuts. Plus, the oversized bevel lets you make bevel adjustments for making angled cuts to create corners and decorative pieces.
Buyers have used it for several woodworking projects, both professionally and as hobbyists, and have found that it flawlessly cuts through wood in a single pass. They liked the laser line that makes the cutting path visible to minimize the room for mistakes. Plus, the machine is also equipped with a dust collector that catches the produced dust and sparks of wood to avoid mess — another feature that customers found helpful when working.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Jig Saw
The DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Jig Saw is the number one best seller in the Power Jig Saws category on Amazon, got a rating of 4.8 stars from 9,324 reviewers, and a 94% recommendation following 1,617 reviews on Home Depot. It is built with a high-speed steel blade material that can cut through metal and other surfaces at a maximum speed of 3,200 RPM. There is an integrated dust blower that keeps sparks out of your sight, enabling you to cut with greater precision, making it a better value for money, according to buyers.
Moreover, it allows for four-position orbital action and has detent stops at zero, 15, 30, and 45 degrees, making it easier to produce angled cuts. Plus, the ergonomic design further aids the handling of the tool; consequently, Amazon users found it to be handy in creating angled cuts in difficult areas. This Jig Saw is selling on Amazon for $144 with a 40% discount, with the real price being $239.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Brad Nailer
Having an excellent score of 4.8 following over 3,600 reviews on Amazon and the same score on Home Depot from around 2,400 buyers, the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR 18 GA Cordless Brad Nailer is one of the well-loved power tools by DeWalt. It has the capacity to drive 18-gauge brad nails from ⅝ inches to 2-⅛ inches; therefore, you can use it for a variety of fastening jobs, such as installing cupboard doors, frames, and other around-the-house projects. The tool also comes with a micro-nose at the tip for better precision.
Although some users found the tool a bit expensive at $348.95 on Amazon, they praised its power and functionality, finding it worth the price. According to the comments, it saves a lot of time in putting together projects, and the nails hardly get stuck in the tool, therefore allowing for non-stop use.
Also, they love that it is powered by a battery, which eliminates the hassle and effort of setting up the hose and compressor before using the tool. It's pretty simple to reload the nails into the gun, with the magazine having a holding capacity of 110 nails at a time.
DeWalt FlexVolt 60V Max Circular Saw with Brake
The FlexVolt 60-volt MAX Circular Saw is another DeWalt tool that is worth buying on Amazon. The saw has a bevel capacity of 57 degrees with two stops at 22.5 degrees and 45 degrees for angled cuts, and the electronic brake system is especially useful for professionals to make accurate cuts up to the marked line. The motor automatically stops as soon as the trigger is released.
This premium tool is listed at $211.66 on Amazon, where it has garnered 1,395 reviews that scored it an average of 4.7, while the same score was seen on Home Depot from over 1,900 customers. Users love the cordless design and the fact that it offers as much power and speed, 5,800 RPM, as a corded jigsaw which makes it applicable for high-level cutting jobs.
DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Caulking Gun
Caulking guns are practical in filling gaps between joints and sealing cracks in pipes, windows, and more to prevent leakage. The DeWalt 20-volt MAX Cordless Caulking Gun gives you full control over adhesive application in tight spaces, thanks to a variable-speed trigger that lets you manage the material flow to prevent mess.
Additionally, the plunging rod automatically retracts when the trigger is released to prevent excess adhesive from leaking. It has a 29-ounce capacity, and you can quickly switch between canisters with the quick-connect interchangeable canister trays.
Although the caulking gun is originally listed on Amazon at $300, the ongoing discount has slashed its price by 10%, bringing it to $270.44. Overall, it has 4.5 stars from 514 reviewers, who said that this caulking gun allows them to apply adhesives much more efficiently and in very little time, while also eliminating the physical efforts and hand pain that come with using manual caulking guns.
Consequently, this DeWalt power tool will have you rethinking your hand tool setup. Besides, users also agreed that the gun minimizes the mess created during the task and makes large-scale adhesive applications a breeze.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Rivet Tool
With the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Cordless Rivet Tool, you can achieve a staggering pulling force of up to 2,100 pound-force that can fasten rivets into steel, metal, aluminum, and other kinds of surfaces for creating permanent joints. You can go with rivets that are sized as ³⁄₃₂ inch, ⅛ inch, ⁵⁄₃₂ inch, and ³⁄₁₆ inch, depending on the task at hand. It is powerful enough to pull rivets made of aluminum and steel, making it useful for automotive repairs, metalwork, DIY projects, and more.
Another great part of this rivet is the onboard mandrel collector, which collects loose mandrels for a safe, neat application — a feature users commend. The tool possesses a score of 4.6 from 353 Amazon reviewers and is up for grabs at $321.10. It reduces the time required to complete a riveting job by a great margin while minimizing the effort a manual tool would require.
Methodology
To create this list of expensive DeWalt tools, we selected only products on the premium end of DeWalt's line; hence, all these picks have a listed price of more than $200 on Amazon. To assess whether each of these tools meets expectations and the marketed claims, we read user reviews on well-known retail platforms like Amazon and Home Depot to see whether buyers are actually recommending the product and whether it is worth purchasing given the high price.
Also, we set a minimum criterion that all products have a score of 4 or higher on either Amazon or Home Depot, or both, from over 350 reviewers who can attest to the product's performance in real-life applications. Lastly, all these tools are available via the official DeWalt Store on Amazon to avoid the use of second-hand or counterfeit tools.