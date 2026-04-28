5 Of The Coolest iPhone Widgets You Didn't Realize Existed

Slapping a case on your iPhone is a good way to add some flair to your purchase, but it isn't the only way you can make it your own. Changing the wallpaper, selecting custom ringtones and notification sounds, and rearranging the icons on your home screen are all effective ways of customizing your iPhone. Widgets for both the iPhone and iPad were introduced in iOS 14. They are a great way to access information from apps on your home screen without launching them.

The built-in apps on your iPhone already offer a good selection of widgets. Examples include widgets of different sizes for the Weather, Clock, and Music apps. However, true customization begins when you start leveraging widgets from the third-party apps you have installed on your device. For instance, if you use Spotify instead of Apple Music, pinning a widget to your home screen can help save a few taps.

The quality and usefulness of widgets depend on how well an app developer has tuned them for the home screen experience. If you've been on the lookout for some cool ways to add both style and function to your iPhone, here are five cool widgets you might want to give a shot. Do note that a few of the picks have features locked behind a paywall, but we've made sure to list what features you get for free.