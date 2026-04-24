5 Cheaper Alternatives To The Shelby Cobra

The Shelby Cobra was a legendary sports car that represented the realization of Carroll Shelby's dream of building a car that would carry his name. Shelby had been a notable racing driver who had won the prestigious 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans race behind the wheel of an Aston Martin. Although a heart condition forced him to retire from racing the following year, he continued to follow his passion for high-performance automobiles.

In 1961, Shelby had heard that AC Cars in England planned to cease production of the Ace roadster because the Bristol engines they used would no longer be made. Shelby thought that the Ace body would be ideal for an American-made V8 engine that made plenty of power. That first engine was a Ford 260 cubic-inch V8, which was incorporated into the first Shelby Cobra in 1962. Over the years, as Shelby evolved into an automotive icon, the engine size would increase first to 289, then to 427 cubic inches for the Shelby Cobra 427, which ended up being a totally different car, thanks to the demands of its monster 450-horsepower engine.

Ultimately, around 1,000 original Shelby Cobras were produced, according to Hemmings. This has made the originals extremely valuable, with recently sold cars on Classic.com going for prices ranging from over one million dollars to a high of over three million for some 427 examples. So let's now look at some "cheaper" alternatives to the Shelby Cobra, which we will define as British-made roadsters outfitted with V8 engines.