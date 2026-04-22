4 Little-Known iOS 26.4 Features You May Have Missed On Your iPhone

When Apple took the stage in 2025 for its WWDC event, it unveiled what was perhaps the biggest update to iOS in a decade. Liquid Glass is a new design system that all of Apple's operating systems have adopted, but it's best experienced on the iPhone, in our opinion. Everything has a transparent look, menus and buttons react to taps in a manner that's more expressive than ever, and the entire user interface simply looks gorgeous.

Of course, there has been a big divide in opinion. Some users appreciate how fluid everything appears, while many others complain about accessibility concerns, and rightfully so. Since then, Apple has used the last few betas and stable releases to try to find a better balance with the transparency effects. The new updates have also addressed common iOS 26 issues like battery drain, performance slowdowns, and connectivity issues.

Apple also drops new features quite often with minor updates. Some of these make headlines pretty quickly, but a good chunk of them slip under the radar. At the time of writing, compatible iPhones can be updated to iOS 26.4, which is the latest stable version of the operating system. The update brings an app redesign, feature additions, bug fixes, and an assortment of smaller improvements that aim to refine the overall experience. You can check for updates on your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update.