7 Cool Lowe's Gadgets Under $25 That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

For some, there's no better way to spend an afternoon than window shopping (and maybe buying something) at the hardware store. If you've got a few bucks burning a hole in your pocket and you're looking for a little direction, you're in the right place.

These aren't just products with a price tag under $25 that Lowe's happens to sell. They are tools you might wish you had sooner, or include useful features you may not have seen, but that's not all. Each product had to meet several criteria (including but not limited to positive user comments) to be included.

Maybe you want to expand your collection of tools and DIY accessories, or you're trying to find a gift for the tool lover in your life on a budget. With a budget of just $25 and a trip to your local Lowe's, you could walk out with something pretty cool. Here are seven affordable options to get you started.