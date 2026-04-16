Dealerships Are Now Using AI To Find Car Problems Without Ever Opening The Hood

While AI might be killing the job market for young coders, it is also being used in other ways that complement human productivity. Take mechanics, for instance. A huge part of their job is simply exploring a vehicle to determine what the issue is, before applying their expertise and fixing it. A tool such as UVeye, which is developed by the company of the same name and declares itself to be "the MRI for cars," could prove to be an enormous help in this part of the job.

The concept is simple: A vehicle is driven through a UVeye lane, which is kind of like the scanners you pass through in airport security lines. About 1,000 photographs are taken of the vehicle by more than 20 cameras from all kinds of angles. The end result is an in-depth analysis of everything from wheels that need to be realigned to paint scratches to rust damage, depending on the type of machine used. UVeye boasts that this is achieved "all without lifts or manual checks," and the final report is uploaded to the cloud for easy reference.

This tool could help a dealership flag whether any of its vehicles have issues. Or, it could help mechanics or other technicians check for any vehicle defects and cross-reference any issues that a model may have had before. Needless to say, it's quite the process to scan each of the myriad components of a car in mere seconds. Here is how UVeye technology reportedly accomplishes it.