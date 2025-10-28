AI Is Killing The Job Market For Young Coders, New Study Shows

It was only a few years ago that a degree in computer science was a golden ticket for persevering young people. Learn to code, and you could land a high-paying, stable job at one of the most valuable companies on the planet. That career path was a lifeline for a generation of college graduates and bootstrapping go-getters in the post-recession era that saw the ascendancy of big tech and the social web.

But that lifeline has snapped. In the past several years, the job market for coders has contracted significantly. Mass layoffs have continued across the industry with no end in sight. From Apple to ZipRecruiter, jobs have bled out in record numbers. The upheaval is felt across the spectrum, but it may feel worse for Gen Z, which had the misfortune of matriculating into the workforce with shiny, new coding degrees only to find their job prospects evaporated.

Many companies are choosing to fill the gap with AI, according to a new study from researchers at Stanford University. Ages 22-25 are the hardest hit, with a precipitous dropoff of 13%, a figure that holds even when accounting for "firm-level shocks." Of course, AI is better positioned to take away skilled desk work like coding than, say, construction work, but that doesn't mean it's doing a better job than the workers it replaces. So, just what does all of this mean for young computer science graduates in search of a job, and what might it mean for the tech we use everyday?