This May Be Why Your USB Drive's Transfer Speeds Are So Slow (And How To Fix It)

When it comes to storing important files, a combination of both physical and digital storage is often recommended. Apart from using a secure cloud storage solution, a flash drive is a great way to store files on the go. That is, if you can transfer all the necessary files easily. When you're in the middle of transferring large files or hundreds of photos, you may have noticed that things start moving more slowly than usual.

To get started, you'll want to detach your USB drive from any USB hub or dock it's connected to. You should do this because they can negatively impact its performance since some hubs or docks may not be manufactured up to standard. Doing so will help you better isolate whether the transfer speed issue is with your USB drive or your computer. From there, you can check two main things: hardware and software.

Before we proceed, it's important to check whether or not your USB drive and port have any physical defects that are causing problems, such as corrosion. If you have an old computer, chances are you may have skipped cleaning your USB ports, which could have also gathered dirt and debris. But if you've done all this and your transfer speeds are still bad, there are a few things you can do to fix it.