How To Unzip Files On Windows (And 3 Of The Best Tools For ZIP Files)

One of the best methods to manage and share data is through compressed files — commonly known as ZIP files. These files allow users to reduce the size of large files and folders, making it easier to share them across platforms or store them on devices with limited storage capacity. However, to access the contents of a ZIP file, one must first unzip or extract it.

The operating system itself has native support for basic file compression and extraction, allowing you to perform these tasks without any additional software. But sometimes, you may require more advanced features or come across files that Windows' built-in tools don't support. In these cases, having the right software at your disposal becomes essential. Whether you're a beginner or a veteran computer user, understanding how to unzip files using the right tools is a skill worth mastering.

These tools include the ever-popular WinRAR, the open-source 7-Zip, and the sleek and user-friendly WinZip. Each of these tools has its unique features, strengths, and weaknesses, making them well-suited to different user needs. If you understand when and how to use the right one, you'll be able to unzip files on your Windows device in no time — regardless of if you're dealing with basic ZIP files, or more complex compression formats.