Plugging These 5 Devices Into The Wrong USB Port Can Damage Them

The Universal Serial Bus (USB) was designed as a standard to allow users to connect any device to any port, enabling effortless charging and data transfer. However, while modern technology has largely fulfilled this promise — many of us can charge our laptops, smartphones, wearables, and headphones using the same charger — this convenience may be misleading. Beneath the standardized shapes of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports lies a confusing landscape of differing voltage standards, proprietary power delivery protocols, and cost-cutting manufacturing practices. Not all ports are the same, nor are the devices we connect to them.

While most modern electronic devices have fail-safes to prevent any mishap — for example, overcharging — there are some specific gadgets that are surprisingly fragile. In some cases, a simple mismatch at a USB port can cause overvoltage or a missing handshake protocol, leading to corrupted data, fried circuit boards, and even a fire hazard.

We have rounded up five such common devices that require extra caution before you plug them into a USB port.