Why The Bugatti Veyron And Honda Odyssey Share The Same Michelin Tire System

There are discrepancies between automobiles, and then there's this. Okay, at first glance, a Honda Odyssey and Bugatti Veyron both feature some similarities. Some. For instance, they both have four wheels, an engine, and a steering wheel. They both go vroom when you step on the gas pedal (though one sounds substantially more operatic than the other). And, for a select few models, both of these vehicles feature something rather unique and obscure: the failed Michelin PAX run-flat tire system. No, not the tires themselves — though it's funny to imagine an Odyssey fitted with some of the widest tires ever made for a production car – just the safety device the tires incorporated.

At one point, Michelin revolutionized the tire industry by releasing the first patented radial tire in 1946, and in 2004 the company set out to quite literally reinvent the wheel (again). It looked promising at first, with Michelin viewing the PAX system as a stepping-stone to more advanced designs, such as airless tires, curtailing the inconvenience of getting a flat. Only a few cars received this system, however; most notable among them being the Rolls Royce Phantom, Bugatti Veyron, and the suburban perennial Honda Odyssey. At the end of the day, all modern production cars do run on inflatable tires, and this makes this run-flat safety technology as equally applicable to hypercars as it is to minivans hauling around whole families.

The PAX system is actually quite sophisticated, with a handful of innovations considered novel in the mid-2000s. However, a number of critical design flaws prevented the system from widespread adoption, instead ending as a footnote in the otherwise evolving tire industry. Let's explore how it worked and how it ultimately failed.