5 Cars That Looked Totally Different Just One Generation Ago

There's something to be said about brand recognition — being able to tell what one car is from another at a glance. Companies have their trademark "looks" befitting certain models, sure — Jeep Wranglers are always boxy 4x4s with the seven-slotted grille and Ford Mustangs have the triple-taillight and a fastback coupe body shape. And these trends generally carry on from one generation to the next — a modern Wrangler still bears a superficial resemblance to the old TJ Wrangler from the 1990s, for instance. But every now and then, you get manufacturers trying something new. Whether it's reusing a name on a brand-new platform or just a total ground-up redesign, sometimes you're simply baffled to see the same logo on two seemingly completely different cars.

This is actually way more common than one might think. Take the Dodge Challenger, for instance, which went from a pony car in the early 1970s to a rebadged Mitsubishi Galant of all things. There are a few instances of this practice rearing its head, generally when automakers are chasing trends or undergoing large platform changes. An example of the latter is the Dodge Ram, which went from a Spartan, functional pickup in the 1980s to arguably the first modern production pickup truck in 1994.

We don't see it as often today, with designs focusing more on minimalism and safety. But there are a few newer cars out there that will make you go, "Wait, it looked like that just one generation ago?" Let's dive in and have a look.