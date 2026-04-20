5 Harbor Freight Gardening Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

An outdoor faucet or spigot gives you easy access to water for everything from filling the kiddie pool in the summer to washing off your patio or car. They require a bit of care in cold weather, but the convenience of easily keeping your potted plants or flower beds watered without hauling around a bucket or watering can is certainly worth it.

If you only have one or two faucets outside, however, you may find that it's not enough, especially if you want to set up a sprinkler system. Hiring a plumber and adding additional spigots would undoubtedly be costly, but this four-way faucet splitter from One Stop Gardens may help. This splitter allows you to connect four hoses to one spigot. It's made from brass, with corrosion-resistant stainless-steel valves, and it comes with a black rubber washer. Not only does a splitter allow you to keep multiple hoses or sprinklers hooked up at once, but it also prevents wear and tear on the faucet threads from constantly switching hoses.

The splitter is priced at $14.99 at time of writing and has a 90-day warranty. Reviews are mostly positive, and most buyers say it works as advertised with no leaks.