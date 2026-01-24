What's The Difference Between A Pruner And A Lopper Branch-Cutting Tool?

The weather may be bitterly cold as of this writing, but the spring months will be here before you know it. And with those warmer months will also come the inevitable cycle of lawn maintenance that begins each spring. That includes dealing with bushes or tree limbs as they start growing at a clip in the warm weather.

To that end, you may find yourself confronting two very specific yard tools: a pruner and a lopper. They both look remarkably similar, consisting of a scissor-like mechanism attaching a curved cutting head to a pair of grips. However, there is a significant, obvious difference: loppers are massive and designed to be used with two hands. They use long handles to provide the leverage needed to handle branches up to two inches in diameter. Pruners, however, are much smaller and are made to be used with one hand.

So why would you want one over the other? As you may have guessed, the difference comes down to the task you're trying to accomplish. You'll want to choose the appropriately sized cutting instrument based on what you're working on.