Can You Use Your Chainsaw As A Hedge Trimmer?

Keeping your yard in tip top shape involves the undertaking of dozens of smaller jobs that go along with the major ones like mowing your grass. Some of those jobs fall under the category of finishing touches, i.e. the sort of work that can elevate your space from just looking pretty good to looking finely sculpted. And among the more important sculpting gigs in many a front yard is the old trimming of the hedges.

As is the case with many-a yard task, most of the major power tool manufacturers make a specific device for that particular job. And yes, that device is indeed called a hedge trimmer. Now, if you have lots of bushes and hedges in your yard, a hedge trimmer is about as necessary a tool as you can have in your arsenal. But if you don't, you might be wondering if you can manage the work with a tool you already have on hand, like, say, a chainsaw.

In theory, a chainsaw should be a solid substitute for a hedge trimmer, as it's a cutting device of a similar size and shape. But chainsaws are not ideal for this task, as the chain design is not ideal for precision cutting. To that end, a chainsaw will likely leave a hedge looking less polished than a proper trimmer, whose oscillating head and wide-toothed, scissor-like design is intended to leave tidy, level edges. According to some, chainsaws may also be dangerous when pressed into hedging action.