Never Pressure Wash Your Engine Bay Without Doing These 5 Things First

Car engines have become quite complicated over the years. Like every other machine, they need to be serviced and cleaned relatively frequently to keep them working properly. This leads many people to consider pressure washing the engine bay, which is a fairly logical assumption — if a good pressure washing can clean the outside of the car, then it'll probably do wonders for components under the hood, right?

When it comes to pressure washing a car engine, people fall into one of two camps. First are those who insist it's perfectly safe if done properly. On the other side of the equation, there are those who think it's mechanical suicide. The truth sits somewhere between; it's true that pressure washing an engine bay can indeed clean years of accumulated grime, oil residue, and road debris. However, we'll be honest — in our experience, pressure washing a car after taking the required precautions is perfectly safe, but it is a bit unnecessary and time-consuming. With all the prepping and care that goes into pressure washing an engine bay and the time it takes, many people will find that other methods are more suitable for their vehicle.

For instance, a quality degreasing agent used during a deep steam clean will also work, and without running the risk of damaging sensitive electrical bits, cracking plastic tubing via thermal shock, or forcing water where it should not go. Sure, the engine won't have that new-car sparkle that pressure washing gives, but it's easier, quicker, and carries less risk. With that said, here are five things to do before pressure washing your engine.