Are Car Batteries Waterproof? What To Do If Yours Gets Wet

While things like fuel, oil, and transmission fluid all play a vital role in keeping the engine of any car, truck, or SUV running properly, a case could be made that the battery is the beating heart of the vehicle. The battery does, after all, power the vehicle's starter motor, which is primarily responsible for cranking the engine and thus initiating the combustion process. On top of that, it also runs the vehicle's entire electrical system, powering various other necessary components.

As such, properly maintaining your vehicle's battery can be every bit as important as it is with other components under the hood of your vehicle. That includes doing what you can to keep things as free of moisture as possible around the battery and its terminals, as an abundance of wetness can eventually lead to electrical shorts and power-killing corrosion.

Modern car batteries from the major brands tend to make such maintenance fairly easy, as they're often sealed and designed to limit water damage. Most even require water to function properly. That means that they should be unaffected if you're driving in the rain or running your vehicle through a car wash. The battery is also protected from above by the hood of the vehicle, though it should still be okay if you need to get under that hood when it's raining. Water resistance aside, car batteries are not completely waterproof. Thus, prolonged exposure to heavy rain can still be problematic, and submergence in water can indeed be deadly.