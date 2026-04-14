5 Things You Need To Do ASAP After Hitting A Pothole

There's a reason almost every driver you know has a story of pothole frustration. It's because it's largely inevitable that you'll fall victim to one somewhere at some point. What's important, though, is what you do next. When our cars bump a curb or take a small jolt from a pothole, sometimes it seems so minor that we just grit our teeth and go about our day. Bear in mind, though, that you may not have gotten off as easily as you first thought.

The fact that you felt only a minor impact doesn't necessarily mean that your vehicle hasn't sustained damage. If it has, it's vital to determine what's happened and what needs to be done next. This can prevent worse harm being done to the vehicle, as well as keep you and other drivers safe. There are also potential ways to secure compensation for the damage done by a pothole, if you know the avenues you can try to take and the time frame you have to do so.

There are some things you can do in the immediate aftermath of hitting the pothole, while there are others that are jobs to be done in the days and weeks ahead. In either instance, though, as they're such a ubiquitous threat on the roads, all drivers should know what to do after striking a pothole.