Why Spring Is The Absolute Worst Time For Potholes

It's a yearly delight to feel the weather warm up as spring approaches, but this season of renewal does come with some downsides. One of the most annoying and dangerous is the road pothole, which manifests itself as a small dent, a massive hole, or something in between on the roadway. These become especially frequent sights throughout the spring season, thanks largely to the transition from winter to spring. Temperatures going from freezing to warm and snow and ice melting into water, freezing, and remelting ultimately lead to potholes being a common issue.

The formation of a pothole begins with the accumulation and subsequent melting of snow and ice during winter. This water makes its way into the dirt below the pavement via small cracks and holes. Freezing temps then turn that water into ice, which expands to lift and move the soil around it. As a result, the pavement above moves around, too, and when that ice melts in the warming spring, it leaves weak spots in those areas. Combine this weakened state with frequent driving, and it's only a matter of time before the pavement breaks apart into a pothole.

While the squiggly road lines known as tar snakes often prevent some potholes from forming, plenty manage to take shape all the same. Potholes can mean serious trouble on the road. That's why it's crucial to practice safe driving habits and even take action should you encounter them.