For Swiss brands, one of the most common tools that you'll find in the lineup is, unsurprisingly, the Swiss army knife. The tool's origins date back to 1897, when Karl Elsener sought greater practicality in his knives. Since then, the tool has remained essentially the same in its philosophy, but countless brands have found ways to innovate with different blades and materials, with Swiza among the most well-regarded on the market today for doing just that. Utility knives aren't the worst of tools to pick up cheap, but Swiza goes to great lengths to make sure you'll want to spend more on its products.

Swiss Knife Shop is one of the main outlets to buy a Swiza knife in the U.S. A focus on ergonomics is the main feature separating these knives from the competition, opting for a curved, soft-touch grip instead of the standard straight design that so many other knives follow. Alongside the stainless steel blades themselves (which are 2.95 inches on the most popular knives), you also get attachments such as wood saws, bottle openers, and screwdrivers to justify the more premium price tags. Swiza sits at the bottom of this list due to fewer user reviews and a smaller product range than the other brands here, but its fresh, modern take on the Swiss army knife makes it an attractive product. Still, available customer feedback notes how comfortable and easy these knives are to use, and how effective the stainless steel blade is at cutting even the finest materials.