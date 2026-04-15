How Tire Tread Can Affect Your Braking Distance

It can be dangerous to drive with worn out tires for multiple reasons. The right tire tread depth helps your vehicle grip the road, ensuring you don't go slipping and sliding in various weather conditions. The right tire tread depth also, and very importantly, helps you brake properly during these situations.

Whether the road is slippery with rain, hiding black ice, or slick from humidity, you will need a good amount of tread depth to control your braking distance. That's because you need the right amount of tire on the road to create pressure — if your tires can't hold the road, the force from your brakes will propel you forward since your tires can't stabilize, especially in certain weather. With rain, for example, that shallow tread depth can't clear water fast enough, since worn tire grooves restrict the amount of water that can pass through. This makes it even more likely that you'll slide while braking, and it could even lead to hydroplaning.