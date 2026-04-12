Why Google's Nano Banana Pro Image Model Has Such A Weird Name

Naming AI products is a bit hit-or-miss. Some names sound as if they were polished in a branding lab for six months, while others feel as though they were just pulled from a hat. Claude has a certain elegance. Gemini is fine. ChatGPT, on the other hand, is a rubbish name and only became familiar through brute force when it was suddenly absolutely everywhere.

Nano Banana, Google Gemini's AI image generator that enables anyone to create realistic-looking pictures, is called Gemini 3 Pro Image Preview in Google's technical documentation. However, the name "Nano Banana" is both more official and less official than you might think. Google openly calls it Nano Banana Pro — and even Nano Banana 2, now — but that wasn't the original plan.

Nano Banana Pro has such a weird name because that moniker was never intended to be taken seriously. The team needed a temporary name for Arena.ai (then called LMArena), the crowdsourced model-testing platform where systems are compared anonymously. The codename wasn't chosen until the last minute. Product Manager Naina Raisinghani was pushed to come up with something on the spot and suggested Nano Banana. It was a combination of two of her nicknames. "Some of my friends call me Naina Banana, and others call me Nano because I'm short and I like computers. So I just smushed my two nicknames together," Naina revealed on Google's blog, The Keyword.