5 Tools And Gadgets That May Die In Storage

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Garages, attics, and storage units are full of equipment, electronics, and supplies waiting to be used again. Unfortunately, you shouldn't assume that putting your items away means they are safe. The truth is, storing many common items is actively killing them. The conditions in your typical storage environment, like fluctuating temperatures, humidity, and chemical exposure, can trigger a slow but irreversible self-destruction in various materials and mechanisms.

While simple dust and dirt are issues, the bigger cause of destruction is chemical degradation, physical stress, and corrosion that permanently ruins your property. Keep in mind that many items can't just be forgotten; some will actively degrade faster when they're kept in those environments.

The best thing to do is figure out what tools or gadgets will deteriorate and get damaged while in storage, and then actively avoid leaving them there. While storage and putting things away are convenient, it's not worth the damage you could do to your items. Instead, you should learn about the best ways to store those particular items or sell them if you realistically don't have a good idea of when you will use them again.