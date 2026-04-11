5 Tech Items You Shouldn't Try To Donate To Thrift Stores

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You might feel like offloading electronics at a thrift store is an easy way to get rid of them while also letting others enjoy their use. To be fair, there are always some cool gadgets and electronics to look out for as a buyer, but there are some tech items that you shouldn't even try donating to thrift stores. Because of different policies and simple safety concerns, certain pieces of tech will be rejected by thrift stores before they even leave your hands.

A great number of thrift stores have a list of items that they'll accept or deny. These lists aren't always uniform across different outlets, but a few pieces of tech are more likely to be refused than not. The ones that get turned down tend to be old or volatile for one reason or another, and stores obviously wouldn't want to sell things that are broken or even dangerous. In some cases, there might also be items that you just shouldn't want to give them anyway. Here are five different types of items that just aren't worth trying to donate to thrift stores.