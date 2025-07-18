Here's Why Batteries Leak (And What To Do If It Happens)

To keep your devices safe, you want to remove the batteries from them when they're not being used. This is especially true for seasonal decorations and anything else that won't be used for months at a time. Batteries can break and leak if they're exposed to extreme temperatures, so when they're being stored, they should be somewhere that remains a consistent temperature, such as somewhere safe indoors, rather than a non-climate-controlled shed or garage.

You should also be mindful of what's around your batteries in storage. Contact with metal objects could lead to breakage and leaking, so it's a good idea to keep batteries in their original packaging. This way, there won't be any dangerous contact. Naturally, there shouldn't be an excess of moisture where your batteries are stored, so keep them away from water sources and out of humid environments. There's a risk of leakage if different battery types are mixed, too, as one or more could discharge faster than the others, potentially causing leakage. If stored properly, unused alkaline batteries should remain in usable condition for between five and 10 years.

There can be plenty of risks surrounding batteries. For instance, there are major risks surrounding the use of counterfeit batteries, and things can get dicey if batteries are stored or used improperly. If you're not careful, you could have a serious leak on your hands.