3 New DeWalt Outdoor Tools That Should Be On Your Radar In April 2026

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Spring is coming once again, that brief window of time between weather that's too cold to leave the house and weather that's too hot to enjoy the outdoors. To you, that might mean more time leisurely cruising and occasionally pushing the pedals on that new budget e-bike you've been dying to try out. For us, it means new DeWalt outdoor tools to tell you about.

While the company doesn't release yard tools exclusively in April, it seems like it prefers to bring them out in the months leading up to spring. That's what happened last year, with the announcement of a number of new outdoor tools for spring 2025, and that's what it did this year, too, albeit with fewer tools.

You won't be surprised to learn that DeWalt is one of these companies that can make spring cleaning a breeze, but you might not expect some of the tools on this list. After all, there are only so many times the same company can reinvent the cordless blower — though that hasn't stopped DeWalt from trying once again.