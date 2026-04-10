3 New DeWalt Outdoor Tools That Should Be On Your Radar In April 2026
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Spring is coming once again, that brief window of time between weather that's too cold to leave the house and weather that's too hot to enjoy the outdoors. To you, that might mean more time leisurely cruising and occasionally pushing the pedals on that new budget e-bike you've been dying to try out. For us, it means new DeWalt outdoor tools to tell you about.
While the company doesn't release yard tools exclusively in April, it seems like it prefers to bring them out in the months leading up to spring. That's what happened last year, with the announcement of a number of new outdoor tools for spring 2025, and that's what it did this year, too, albeit with fewer tools.
You won't be surprised to learn that DeWalt is one of these companies that can make spring cleaning a breeze, but you might not expect some of the tools on this list. After all, there are only so many times the same company can reinvent the cordless blower — though that hasn't stopped DeWalt from trying once again.
20V Max XR Brushless Cordless Blower
For some reason, DeWalt makes more than a few cordless leaf blowers, including some of the most powerful electric models around. Given all that, the question almost asks itself: Does the 20-Volt XR 133 mph 550 cfm Blower bring anything new to the table? The answer is, surprisingly, yes. DeWalt sells a number of 20V blowers on its website, and many retailers are still selling older models. The 20V Max XR blower can't quite compete with those on price, nor is its power comparable to the 60V models, but it reaches a happy mix of both.
The 20V Max XR moves 550 cfm of air at 133 mph, which is nothing compared to the 760 cfm and 160 mph of the FlexVolt 60V Max, but a significant increase over the 450 cfm and 125 mph of the standard 20V Max model. It's rated for 25 minutes of runtime when using a 20V Max 8Ah battery, which is normally quite expensive but can be bought bundled with the tool for a little extra ($299 for the bundle and $199 for only the tool). According to DeWalt, this blower is relatively quiet, too, producing only 59 dB of noise, and relatively lightweight, measuring 6.6 pounds (batteries not included).
60V Max Straight Shaft Edger and String Trimmer kits
Neither product is branded as "new" on DeWalt's website, but the 60V Max Straight Edger and String Trimmer are relatively new additions to the 60V lineup, having been released in February 2026. Either way, the reason we're covering them now is that the brand has just begun selling two kits featuring these tools. The 60V line of cordless tools is much more expensive than the company's 20V line, so it's safe to say that many potential customers would need a charger and a battery to go with their new 60V tools.
If you're in need of a very powerful edger or string trimmer, and you're new to DeWalt's 60V Max tools, the Brushless Cordless Straight Shaft Edger Kit and the Brushless Cordless String Trimmer Kit are a good way to get started. Both are quite expensive for an electric cordless tool, at about $800, but they come with a charger, accessories like shoulder straps, and big batteries (two 12 Ah for the edger and two 9 Ah for the string trimmer). They're also meant to compete with gas-powered lawn tools, rather than other DeWalt yard power tools. According to DeWalt, they are more powerful than comparable gas tools and have a pretty good no-load runtime of 69 minutes for the string trimmer and 200 minutes for the edger, as long as you use the (extremely large and expensive) 60V 12Ah DCB612 battery.
At the time of writing, neither of these tools is available from major distributors like Amazon or Home Depot. You can use the "Where to buy" button on DeWalt's product pages to find which retailers currently carry a product.
20V Max XR Concrete Chemical Sprayer
DeWalt's new concrete sprayer, the 20V Max XR Concrete Chemical Sprayer, is easily the most niche recent release by DeWalt. Still, it is undoubtedly an outdoor tool, and since you might very well not know that this thing existed, we might as well put it on your radar.
This concrete chemical sprayer does exactly what it says on the lid. It has a four-gallon capacity, fine speed control with 10 selectable speeds and a variable speed trigger, and delivers up to 150 PSI with an adjustable flow rate of up to 0.8 gallons per minute. On top of the tool itself, you also get the sprayer wand and six nozzles (jet stream, foaming, and a lot more) for changing the shape of the spray. The tank comes with straps so it can be worn as a backpack.
The 20V concrete sprayer is sold at $399 for just the tool, making it quite an expense. Unless you're a professional, you almost certainly won't use it often enough to justify the purchase price. And that's before you consider that, to achieve DeWalt's promised 10,000 square yards per charge, the company suggests using the 20V Max XR Powerstack Lithium-Ion Oil Resistant 5.0Ah battery, bringing the total price to almost $750.