6 Budget E-Bikes That Go A Lot Faster Than You'd Think
Shopping for an e-bike on a budget can be a daunting task. A quick Google search can churn out results with premium speedsters costing well over $5,000. This is especially expensive if you're looking to buy your first e-bike. While going for a lower-cost option can be misread as buying something cheap or of low-quality, for e-bikes, you can approach with a small budget and still walk away with a decent-quality, fast bike. Do note, though, that in terms of how costly bikes in the e-bike world can get — up to $18,000 — our relatively budget model list here can still hover around $2,000. The key to ensuring your money is spent well is knowing where to look and what to look for.
Along with price, one of the key metrics for e-bikes is speed. After all, you don't want to be crawling around town. You want to cruise. Most regulations dictate a 20 to 28 mph speed limit for e-bikes riding on public roads, though that's not across all state lines. Before shopping for your fast, budget e-bike, check with local laws to determine just how fast you can go.
There are three classes of e-bike available, but our list here won't go below class three, which is capable of hitting 28 mph under the right conditions. This is more than fast enough to capture that freeing feeling as the wind blows through your hair.
Ride1Up Turris
There's an old-fashioned look and feel to Ride1Up's Turris e-bike, however it's anything but antiquated. The step-over or step-through frame offers a comfortable ride as you travel at up to 28mph with pedal assist mode. The Turris can also throttle up to 20mph, thanks to its 750w angled gear hub motor, lightweight alloy build, and 48V 14Ah battery. You can expect to get a 30 mile range at top speed, though pacing yourself a bit more will extend the battery life to up to 50 miles.
The seven-speed Turris is usually available at a moderate $1,295, which isn't bad considering what the model offers, but at the time of writing this, it's on sale for a reduced $1,095. The 2.2" digital display is easy to read, with dual-tone lighting. You'll also have full control over different pedal assist settings. Other staples, including a gel saddle, upright handlebars, and front and rear lights add to the safety and comfort of the e-bike.
Aventon Pace 500.3 Step-Through E-Bike
The grey, white, or blue frames of Aventon's Pace 500.3 Step-Through E-Bike lend a sleek and contemporary appearance to the speedy ride. Topping out at 28mph on optimal terrain, you can enjoy a comfortable ride powered by the built-in 500w motor. Fueled by a 48V 12.8Ah battery, the motor can run for up to 60 miles, which is fairly impressive for the bike's $1,799 price tag.
The Pace 500.3 uses an LCD smart display to show your top speed, though the four-level pedal assist is more conveniently located on the handlebar to offer easy and more comfortable use. Aventon pulled out all the stops for this budget option, including safety and rider-friendly features like a torque sensor, an integrated turn signal, puncture-resistant tires, and a fully adjustable stem to maximize your comfort. The throttle can also be unplugged and removed should it need to be in a prohibited area.
Lectric XP Step-Thru 3.0 E-Bike
The entire XP 3.0 line from Lectric will deliver the top speeds you're looking for, but the XP Step-Thru 3.0 and straight frame equivalent are the most budget-friendly options. With the included standard battery, you can expect this speed demon to run for up to 45 miles, with a top speed of 28mph. However, for an extra $200 on top of the currently reduced $999 price tag, you can add the extended long-range battery and ride up to 65 miles on one charge with the 1,000W motor. Typically, e-bikes only have one type of battery that can't be altered, so the option for an extended battery is a nice touch for the XP 3.0.
Lectric emphasizes efficiency and range with its Pedal-Assist Wattage Regulation, which works with the rider's own exertion to maximize how long you can cruise on the open road. Everything is built onto the XP 3.0 lightweight 6,000 series aluminum frame, which features a front suspension and many mounting points for additional accessories, like the included 150lb capacity rear rack. Thick three-inch fat tires encourage riders to head offroad and enjoy nature, though that will reduce your top speed. Still, for a budget e-bike, the out-of-the-box versatility is refreshing.
ENGWE L20 2.0
ENGWE's L20 2.0 may be one of the cheaper seven-speed models available, but it stands up to the higher-cost, budget-friendly options without issue. Priced at $799 on Amazon, the step-through utility bike hits that top speed of 28mph in pedal assist mode, and has a range of up to 68 miles. The 52V 13Ah battery makes quite the difference here, sending you cruising along with the power of the 1,125W peak motor, covering whatever the three-inch tires are capable of handling.
The front-and-center LCD screen makes keeping track of your speed and distance easy and safe, while the ergonomic seat improves your comfort for a long ride. Whereas most e-bikes opt for hydraulic brakes, ENGWE simplified maintenance with mechanical disc brakes. However, you'll need to keep that in mind when riding at top speeds, as they don't have the same stopping power as hydraulics. Overall, for its price, the L20 2.0 tends to outshine other brands with its lightweight frame, front fork suspension, and decent range.
Cannondale Adventure Neo Allroad S Electric Bike
Cannondale's Adventure Neo Allroad S Electric Bike is on the higher end of the budget price spectrum at $2,200, but it's warranted when you really start picking it apart and realize just how premium its build and features are. The e-bike tops out as the others on this list, with a 28mph max pedal assist speed, and features a lightweight SmartForm C3 alloy frame with front suspension. Where the Neo Allroad shines a bit above its competition is with its range. Pedal assist can get you up to 67 miles, but that's not all. The bike's battery features Smart Reserve programming that can push you another five to 10 miles to keep you from getting stranded. You can imagine how helpful that extra five miles could be when you're in a jam.
Keep track of your ride on the large LCD and enjoy cruising on the open road and along bike paths with the Neo Allroad's 2.4-inch tires. Cannondale emphasized comfort with the seat design and handlebars, but it's also sufficiently durable to enjoy a casual offroad ride without worrying about how the bike will handle the terrain.
Mokwheel Basalt ST
As another higher-priced budget option, the seven-speed Mokwheel Basalt ST tackles all terrains with a 750W motor, durable fat four-inch tires, and a 28mph top speed for a current sale price of $1,599, or usual price $2,199. Powered by a Samsung 48V 19.6Ah battery, the Basalt ST can go for an impressive 80 miles. A torque sensor maximizes efficiency so you're not wasting power along the way, while hydraulic brakes ensure a smoother stop even at top speeds.
The frame is a strong step-through aluminum alloy that houses an internal battery. You can enjoy an adjustable front fork suspension for an even more comfortable ride, enhanced further by the easy-to-access thumb throttle accelerator and smooth gear transition. The Basalt ST's durable construction offers one of the higher load capacities on this list, with a total weight limit of 350 lbs, allowing riders to load up the included rear rack.