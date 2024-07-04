6 Budget E-Bikes That Go A Lot Faster Than You'd Think

Shopping for an e-bike on a budget can be a daunting task. A quick Google search can churn out results with premium speedsters costing well over $5,000. This is especially expensive if you're looking to buy your first e-bike. While going for a lower-cost option can be misread as buying something cheap or of low-quality, for e-bikes, you can approach with a small budget and still walk away with a decent-quality, fast bike. Do note, though, that in terms of how costly bikes in the e-bike world can get — up to $18,000 — our relatively budget model list here can still hover around $2,000. The key to ensuring your money is spent well is knowing where to look and what to look for.

Along with price, one of the key metrics for e-bikes is speed. After all, you don't want to be crawling around town. You want to cruise. Most regulations dictate a 20 to 28 mph speed limit for e-bikes riding on public roads, though that's not across all state lines. Before shopping for your fast, budget e-bike, check with local laws to determine just how fast you can go.

There are three classes of e-bike available, but our list here won't go below class three, which is capable of hitting 28 mph under the right conditions. This is more than fast enough to capture that freeing feeling as the wind blows through your hair.