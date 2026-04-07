Pixel 10 Pro Owners Prove The Phone's Flashlight Can Damage The Device

Flashlights are just one of those things that every smartphone today is simply expected to have and isn't really talked about much. Conversations about smartphones are mostly about stuff like the camera or the processor. Unfortunately for Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL users, flashlights are more than that, and not in a good way. A growing number of them have been posting on Reddit about an issue over the past few months. They claim the flashlight is generating so much heat that it basically melts and burns through the plastic lens covering the LED module. This isn't the first time Pixel phone users have reported major problems with basic functionality this year, either, though the previous ones were software-related.

The new one is hardware. As you can see in the image below, shared by one of the users on Reddit, there is a charred, dark hole right in the middle of the flashlight, even as the rest of the diffuser looks intact. Normally, the whole flashlight has a more uniform whitish color, certainly with no deep black spot in the middle. The same user also stated they could literally burn paper by holding it against the flashlight, with it producing a visible trail of smoke.

The Redditor wasn't alone, although not every report is that dramatic. Several users have described the light as simply getting uncomfortably hot during longer use. But that heat turns into a problem when it is mistakenly left on too long, as some users learned the hard way when they fell asleep with the flashlight on or kept it that way in their pocket for extended periods.