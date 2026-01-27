Do Not Update Your Pixel Phone: Users Are Reporting Major Problems

Google rolled out the January 2026 update for its Pixel smartphones a tad late, fixing a whole bunch of issues on models released as far back as the Pixel 7a. While addressing known nuisances with battery drain, flickering on the AOD (always-on display) screen, and wallpaper reboot bug, the update itself has raised its own fair share of issues. Numerous Pixel smartphone users have reported on Google's official support forum, Reddit, and X, formerly known as Twitter, that the update is causing issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. This won't be the first time that a Pixel update has raised hell for users, and once again, they are voicing their frustration on public forums.

One user reported on Reddit that the Bluetooth toggle won't turn on, leaving them without connectivity access to wearables and other peripherals. The user added that opening the Wi-Fi settings page shows a blank screen, with a force close warning due to unknown issues. Multiple reports say the Wi-Fi toggle is automatically disabled. Another user highlighted cellular internet connection issues, too, adding that toggling the airplane mode on and off didn't offer any respite. A handful of Pixel owners have reported issues with the camera app, which is apparently running in the background and blocks them from activating the flashlight.

Measures such as booting the device in safe mode and resetting the Wi-Fi connections also don't appear to be working for users. Google support has apparently advised users to perform a factory reset, but as per user testimonies, it doesn't resolve the issues, either. As per one aggrieved owner, Google's support has promised to send them a new unit. So far, it's unclear whether the issues persist at the hardware level, or it's just a misfiring background component. If you haven't installed the update yet, avoid it.