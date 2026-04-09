3 Time-Honored Car Practices That Don't Make Sense Anymore

Owning your own car is a point of pride for many Americans. Most of us proudly remember our very first car, whether it was a budget-friendly clunker you affectionately named Dopey (we may be speaking from experience here) or a dependable, safe (i.e. slow!) and fuel-efficient parental pick. As we get older, cars can be a status symbol or simply a safe way to get to work or to tote our kids around to games and school. Regardless of how we view them, however, proper interior, exterior, and mechanical maintenance is undeniably essential.

In the early days of the horseless carriage, owners not only needed to know how to drive their car, but how to maintain it as well, since repair shops could be few and far between. In time, gas stations became more than just a hub for fuel. Drivers would bring their cars in to fill the tank but also to get a new tire or the oil changed, or to have the engine checked out. By the 1950s, cars were more complicated and required more care than the typical gas station attendant could provide. Car owners began taking their prized automobiles to mechanics that were specially trained and educated in maintenance and repair.

Today, the landscape has changed again. Vehicles are not only safer, they're more like computers on wheels. It makes sense that the way that we care for and maintain our vehicles has also changed. Here are three traditional practices that have become relics of a bygone era.