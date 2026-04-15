The Reason Why Some Gas Station Pumps Are So Much Slower Than Others

The gas marketplace is filled with lore, and at times, frustration. Pull into a gas station to fill up, and you'll be in and out as the fuel quickly rushes in, without even a moment to doomscroll. Pull into another station, and it seems like you're filling the tank with an eyedropper. It can be a headache. If you've ever noticed this inconsistency — and have been annoyed by it — we understand, and feel like an explanation is needed. While the gas quality itself can vary from place to place, pump pressure can also differ between stations. A painfully slow flow rate is often caused by a clog in the pump's filter. This could be due to negligence on the part of the station owner. The filter change is ideally done every six months or after pumping 100,000 gallons per month.

Another reason why the pump's digital readout climbs at a snail's pace is that the gas itself is compromised. Dirty gas can happen, which clogs the filters faster than regular clean gas might, further exacerbating this issue. A worn-out nozzle is another culprit. Pumps can also just die, like any machine, after a certain period. When a gas pump is near the end of its life, it may show signs of slow flow, along with stalling, a whining noise, flickering power, or difficulty starting. Obviously, you'll want to steer clear of any service station with sketchy pumps exhibiting these issues.