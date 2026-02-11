Why Diesel Fuel Is So Much Cheaper In The US Than Europe

While most of us ride around in cars powered by gasoline, diesel discreetly powers armies of trucks and even some cars, too. Diesel, with its unique smell and the throaty engine hum it creates, never supplanted gasoline as the dominant fuel in the U.S. And contrary to what you may have heard, it is cheaper here — on the whole — compared to what Europeans pay, despite them having a much broader contingent of automobiles using it. To highlight the difference, the proportion of diesel cars on the road in the U.S. was very low at around 5 % in 2025, compared to Europe with 18 % as of 2023. This becomes apparent quickly when visiting the old world, where smaller, more fuel-efficient diesel cars pepper the landscape, navigating narrow roads and dense city centers perhaps more easily than, say, a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

The difference in fuel price between the U.S. and Europe is largely driven by taxation, reliance on imports, and geopolitical instability. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the current U.S. gasoline price sits at a national average of $2.87 per gallon, at the time of publishing, while diesel is priced at $3.68 per gallon. Conversely, if we consider the European numbers, we see that on average across the EU, diesel fetches $7.02 per gallon, which is roughly a 91% increase over American prices. And for comparison's sake, we note that the average European gasoline prices work out to $7.21 per gallon.